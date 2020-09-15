Joe Salsbury, founder of Salsbury Laboratories in Charles City, was a legend even during his lifetime. Born in Scotland, he immigrated to the United States, and as a veterinarian, made his fortune inventing and manufacturing medicines to combat poultry diseases.
There were no frills in Joe’s personality. He was direct, blunt and perhaps a bit of a curmudgeon. Whenever I asked him how many people he had working at Salsbury Laboratories, Joe always answered, “About half of them.”
In the 1960s, Joe and his company, were honored by the Charles City Chamber of Commerce in a week long event-filled celebration. Joe put his vice president, Tom Freese, in charge of coordinating all the activities, and gave Tom a $10,000 budget authorization.
For his steering committee, Tom tapped Ed Campbell, the Chamber Manager; Betty Garthwaite, Jim Olds, and myself. Tom’s plans for the extravaganza were breathtaking. For Betty, Jim, and me it was a thrilling experience but not for Ed Campbell whose predecessor had gone on a wild spending binge leaving the Charles City Chamber bankrupt and in disarray.
In Ed’s mind, it was de ja vu – and to him that meant his tenure as Chamber Manager was in serious peril, but Tom was unstoppable. He had a mission. Tom’s spending skyrocketed going far beyond the amount Joe had authorized. Tom even booked Herb Shriner, a nationally known personality, who commanded big bucks for his popular down home humor show.
Culminating the action packed week of events was the grand finale banquet Saturday night. Billed as a posh dinner party for 400 invitees, it was held at the Charles City National Guard Armory. Hardly a place for such a festive gathering. But Tom had no choice – the armory was the only place in town that could accommodate a crowd of 400 people. The armory was a stark, uninviting, concrete building. But Tom was undaunted. He was more than up to his self-imposed task of transforming the armory into a pleasing venue – a spacious room as elegant as any ritzy supper club. He told us committee members, “Take down all the basketball bang boards. Remove the big Red Bull sign, and take everything off the walls. I want all the walls covered from floor to ceiling with rich gold drapes. I want red carpet on the floor and chandeliers hung from the ceiling. At the front door, put up an archway like they do at proms.” Tom had a whole host of other ideas for making a silk purse out of the sow’s ear. We were aghast at Tom’s plans, but our strong protests fell on deaf ears. We had our assignment, and Tom, in his forceful commandeering manner, said “Just do it!” We did, and it was awesome!
As the ladies, in their flowing gowns, passed through the magnificent portico, they were given a stemmed rose and escorted to their tables by young men decked out in black tuxedos. For those of us who were privileged to be seated at the elevated head table, our ladies were given corsages.
Stiffly starched white linen table cloths were spread on all the tables and each was adorned with an elaborate cut-flower arrangement and candelabra. A sumptuous sit-down dinner was served by smartly dressed waitresses. With the overhead lights dimmed way down, we dined in glowing candlelight.
Of course, Tom was the Master of Ceremony, and it was a production never to be forgotten. For the evening’s wrap up, Tom invited Dr. Joe to stand with him at the podium. Those of us who knew Joe could tell the crusty old man didn’t relish being the center of attention, this was especially evident when everyone gave him a five-minute standing ovation. When the hand clapping ended, Tom reached down into the podium and came up with a richly decorated box. Proudly he presented it to Dr. Joe and invited him to unwrap it. After ripping off the paper and opening the box, Joe lifted up a heavy book. It was a huge scrapbook. Joe set it on a table beside the podium and with slow deliberation, leafed through it. It contained hundreds of congratulatory letters from close friends, customers, suppliers, and other admirers of Joe.
After turning over the last page, Joe straightened up, turned to Tom and put his finger firmly against Tom’s chest. Expecting a nice complement from his boss, Tom smiled at Joe – but only for a moment! Joe tapped his finger on Tom’s tuxedo and said. “Humpff, this isn’t much of a book for $35,000!”
Tom was completely caught off guard and from my vantage point I saw Tom’s knees buckle slightly. He had no idea that Joe was fully aware of Tom’s spending spree. As the audience applauded, Tom shook Dr. Joe’s hand not knowing whether he would still be on the payroll come Monday morning – and Ed Campbell, too, had similar worries.