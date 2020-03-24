Lunch buckets were as much a part of the working men’s lives as their tool boxes.
Everyone had the classic black steel buckets with the shiny handles. For identification, the men’s names or initials were painted on their buckets. Artistic guys individualized their buckets with colorful stickers.
Inside, the tops were outfitted with thermos bottles filled with coffee, milk, or soup, and the bottoms held the good stuff: sandwiches, chips, fruit, cookies, or whatever – food enough to kept the men going strong all day long.
Upon arrival at the Plant, the men lined up their buckets on picnic tables nearest to where they worked. If you looked at the assortment of buckets, it was the new recruit’s bucket that stood out from all the rest – nice and shiny without name, initial, or sticker.
Initiation of the new man came quickly. As soon as he headed for the mid-morning restroom break, an old-timer grabbed the recruit’s shiny new bucket, hastily welded it shut, and put it back on the table before the unsuspecting victim returned.
When the lunch whistle blew, the men bunched for lunch. The ritual began. Conversation ranged from weather to fishing and hunting as they opened their buckets too see what treats were in store for them.
Seemingly, their attention was directed wholly to their own buckets; but out of the corners of their eyes, they secretly watched as the poor recruit made his revolting discovery. A look of dismay turned to anger.
His thoughts of “Who did this?” were easily read. He glared at the men around him, but everyone was poker faced. And they appeared to be unaware of the poor fellow’s dilemma.
What to do? The welded bucket seemed impenetrable. He had his choice to rip it apart or not eat.
With the lunch period almost over, it was decision time. Usually, he ran to his tool box and returned with an array of breaking-and-entering tools. He hacked, pried and ripped. The new bucket was destroyed, but the hungry man had salvaged the contents and ate a late lunch. He wiped his face and shook his head as he gazed at the twisted remains of his lunch bucket, which only five hours ago was brand new.
With mellowness gained by a satisfying meal, he said to himself in the best tradition of a learned philosopher, “Welcome to the world of factory life!”
Employees used many ways to “get even” with other employees. If a worker really wanted to get a guy, he targeted his victim’s lunch bucket. Lunch buckets were sacred. Workers depended on them for their snacks and lunch. It was a personal thing because the buckets came to work with them each day and went home with them each night. Like dogs, the buckets were companions.
One day a wronged employee sought to avenge his tormentor via the lunch-bucket route. After lunch, the employee noted which bucket belonged to his victim among all the others scattered on top of the wooden picnic table. As soon as the victim went to the checkroom for tooling, the avenger quickly took hammer and nails and nailed the bucket to the table.
When the whistle blew ending the work day, men quickly grabbed their buckets so they could hurry home. But when the victim grabbed his bucket, it stayed fastened to the table and the unexpected resistance spun him around and nearly dislocated his shoulder.
Angrily, he gave his bucket a big jerk. It came free, but without the bottom which remained tightly nailed to the table. The score between, the “at-odds” employees was settled.
Employees’ wives took good care of their men. They kept them in clean clothes; ran errands; and sent them off to work with a hug, a kiss, and a lunch bucket packed with goodies.
But it didn’t always stop there. Many wives felt it was important to stay in touch even though they were home and their men were at the Plant. Their goodbye kisses might not make it through the whole shift.
To maintain their connection, some wives wrote personal notes and put them in the lunch buckets. Some notes were right on top so they were the first thing to be seen when the buckets were opened. Some wives liked to tease by tucking notes in different places each day: slipping them behind the thermos, rolling them up in a napkin, or even putting them inside the sandwiches.
When these notes were silently read, it was a man thing not to show feelings in front of co-workers. The most expressive men managed only a hint of a smile, casually put the notes in their pockets, and got on with their lunch.
Of course, they did not share their notes. But later when the men were alone at their machines, they dug the notes out of their pockets, read and reread them.
Notes meant a lot to them. Some notes were chatty while others might be a little explicit. Whatever the content, the home-to-work connection with their wives was still with the men right up to quitting time.