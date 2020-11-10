After my retirement, which officially began Jan. 1, 1998, I joined many of my old tractor-employee peers nearly every day at the Uptown Café in downtown Charles City for coffee and conversation. Our chit-chat centered mainly on stories of employees who had worked at the Plant. It was a fun time, which helped take away some of the hurt of the Plant closing. The group constantly urged me to write down those stories before they became lost in time, and I finally nodded my assent – which determined the direction of my life for the next few years as “The Tractor Builders” became a reality.
My wife, Myrna, a retired English teacher, joined me in the writing project, correcting my work as we went along and typing every word into the computer. Together we spent each day for two years in our home office toiling away as though we were employees on a regular job. I wrote in longhand on yellow legal pads; and by the time the manuscript was completed, I had a huge stack of yellow pads. Myrna, the retired English teacher, looked at the finished voluminous manuscript, breathed a sigh of relief, and said of her efforts, “This was like correcting a two-year term paper.”
With the completion of my rough manuscript, Myrna and I felt it was most important to find an accomplished editor – one who had no prior, first-hand knowledge of the subject of my book to be, but one who could expertly critique it. Fortunately, at that point in time, that ideal person – Paul Polansky – was already present in my life. Paul Polansky is a renowned, oft -published author who has also conducted many writer workshops – one of which I was attending at that very time in Charles City. During one of those sessions, I asked him if he would consider editing my manuscript. Again, good fortune smiled on me as he agreed to do it, and said that he would expedite it because very soon he was returning to Kosovo, in the Balkan Peninsula, for a special project.
Just two weeks later, Paul and I met and he walked me through his detailed critique. His thorough work and his comments were a Godsend, and for the next two months, I spent every waking hour every day reworking my manuscript incorporating Paul’s editing suggestions. Finally, my revised manuscript was now worthy of being published as a book.
While we explored having the book published by commercial publishing companies, we opted to self-publish and self-market so that we retained full control of it. We made a good choice in picking Stoyle’s Printer in Mason City, Iowa. They worked with us all the way. The end result was a 537-page book with a soft cover; and we had 4,000 books printed at a price of $20,000. I borrowed the $20,000 from my mother on a short-term basis and two weeks later was able to repay her. July 4 in Charles City is celebrated over a three-four-day period and many people come back for the activities and the parade. During my book signing, I sold over 1,000 copies. When I handed her my repayment check, she teased me and said, “Well, where is my interest?”
Myrna and I then turned our attention to marketing and attended Hart-Parr/ Oliver Collectors National Shows held throughout the country. In short order, all the books were sold. In the meantime, many faithful readers requested that I write a second book to include special stories that were not in the big “Tractor Builders” book. I agreed to do just that and initially the articles I wrote were published weekly in the Charles City Press. Later I put them all together in a 138-page book entitled “Postscripts to the Tractor Builders.” That book like the big one was successful and sold out too.
In next week’s story, I will talk about Myrna and my experiences marketing those two books at nationwide HPOCA Summer and Winter Shows.