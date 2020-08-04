Columbus, Ohio, is home to Ohio State University and in the 1950s and 60s was home to the Oliver Farm Equipment Warehouse Center. In June 1962, I flew into town to settle a labor dispute between the unionized warehouse workers and Oliver.
At 9:00 the next morning in the Oliver conference room, I met with Don Taylor, the warehouse manager; Keith Olds, warehouse worker and local union steward; and Earl Mitchell (Mitch), the International union representative. After trading pleasantries like weather, morning traffic, and my flight to Columbus, I said to Mitch, “Why don’t you tell me what’s bugging the guys out there.”
I listened carefully to him and took a few notes. Then Don had his turn to tell the Company’s story. After an hour and a half of cordial debate, I sensed that a workable solution was near. I said, “Let’s take a restroom break and come back in 15 minutes.” Mitch and Keith headed for the warehouse, apparently to talk it over with the workers, and Don and I adjourned to his office to discuss a solution he could live with.
Five minutes later, Mitch knocked on Don’s office door poked his head in and asked, “John, can I see you for just a minute?” “Sure,” I said, and we stepped outside. Both of us had taken good advantage of the break and were on the same page in working out a plan to settle the issue.
Back in the conference room, the four of us refilled our coffee cups, and Mitch and I laid out a joint settlement plan that addressed both union and management concerns. Don and Keith acknowledged that they would go along with the plan. It was a done deal. To my surprise, Mitch was waiting for me in the parking lot. “Care to join me for lunch?” he asked. “Great,” I said. How could I refuse his smiling friendliness?
At lunch we talked openly about our families, our backgrounds, hobbies, and college days. Mitch’s eyes lit up when he told me about playing football for Ohio State. I was impressed. He said that a couple years earlier, the University renovated their huge 100,000-seat stadium, and as part of the project, the grass sod of the football’s playing field was changed over to artificial turf. To offset the cost, someone came up with the ingenious idea of selling the sod to fans and players. Fans could buy a one-foot by one-foot square for $25 and players and athletic staff could sign up for a one-foot by two-foot rectangle for $40.
I guessed Mitch had purchased some sod and asked him what he did with it?
Mitch’s eyes twinkled and he said, “You’ve got to see what I did – its something else.”
Without giving me a chance to turn him down, he said, “Follow me home.” Dutifully I followed.
Out on the patio. Mitch handed me a beer and pointed to a spot about six or seven feet away, and said, “There it is, John. Pretty neat, huh?” I was flabbergasted. Mitch pulled a couple of patio chairs up to the shady spot where we could have a ringside view of his handiwork. There was a small patch of lush, green grass slightly elevated above the rest – the sod from the football field. A miniature white-wire fence outlined the precious turf, and there were eleven little white lines stretching across the width of the grass evenly spaced over the two-foot length of Mitch’s shrine. I looked at him, shook my head, and said, “I don’t believe it!”
“Yup,” Mitch said with pride, “it’s my own little football field. See the goal posts at each end!” Sure enough, there they were standing upright at each goal, about the size of stubby pencils. On the playing field 22 tiny plastic football players were in formation with one team outfitted in Ohio State red and silver colors, and a toy football between the lined-up teams. There were even referees on the field positioned as if they were waiting for the ball to be snapped. With a wave of his hand, Mitch said, “I got all those from a bakery that used them for cake decorations”
In silence we sat there gazing at the scene in front of us, interrupted only by an occasional draught of beer. Perhaps ten minutes went by before Mitch broke the spell and with outstretched arms and a bit of humbleness in his voice, softly said, “John, this is what being a Buckeye is all about.”
I nodded a silent “Yes” and felt this was a good time to say goodbye to my amazing new friend. I started to get up, but Mitch put his hand on my shoulder and gently eased me back in the chair. With a big devilish grin, he said, “just a minute – there’s one more thing.” He dashed to the house, flipped a switch, and hurried back to me just as the patio speakers loudly blared out the rousing “Buckeye Fight Song.”