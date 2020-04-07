At the request of many old-timers to share my most unforgettable Oliver experience, this article relates a happening that still haunts me to this day. It’s not a pretty story. In fact, it is morbid; and if you are a bit squeamish, please read no further.
My story has its setting in Chicago over 60 years ago. Managers from all Oliver plants were assembled for a one-week workshop at the Oliver corporate office. Ed Kroft and I represented Charles City; Tom Maddox was there for the Battle Creek, Michigan, plant; Bob Sylvester for Shelbyville, Illinois; Jack Touhey for South Bend, Indiana; and Karl Marty for Springfield, Indiana.
Corporate officials Bob Bird, vice-president; and John Wittner, director of industrial relations, led the discussions the first day, and on the second day, my role was to present the group with a detailed explanation of how the new Supplemental Unemployment Benefit plan (S.U.B.) was to be implemented and administered throughout all Oliver plants.
After a day-long session dealing with the complicated S.U.B. plan, we were ready for some well-deserved R & R that night. Leaving the Chicago office all of us except Bird and Wittner, piled into a couple of cabs and headed for Barneys, a favorite venue which featured mouth-watering ribs. The maître d’ called everyone who entered “Senators;” and in our party of six, he shouted for everyone in the establishment to hear, “I need a table for six more senators.” Our attractive waitress fussed over us as she coyly tied big bibs around our necks before presenting each of us with an innocent kiss on the cheek.
With a great meal under our belts, we decided to take advantage of the balmy evening and walk back to the LaSalle Hotel on Madison Street where we were staying. As we leisurely strolled along, we came upon a store that was, in fact, an old-fashioned, inner-city funeral parlor. In the window was a mannequin resembling an undertaker dressed in a traditional black suit with a white shirt and a high starched collar. Another mannequin – obviously the grief stricken widow – was grasping an open casket in which her husband, another mannequin, was all laid out and illuminated by a blue spotlight. A couple of dimly-lit floor lamps cast an eerie sight against a wall of faded red, velvet drapes. It was garish if not ghoulish, but we took it all in and joked about how awful it was.
When our group arrived back at the hotel, we stood in an informal circle under the LaSalle canopy near the street trying to decide how to spend the rest of the evening. But before reaching a consensus, our plans for an evening on the town were determined for us. Tom Maddox suddenly lurched against me; and as I tried to hold him up, we both fell to the sidewalk along with Jack Touhey who was also trying to hold Tom up. Jack and I untangled ourselves and catching each other’s eye, silently nodded in agreement that Tom was dead.
Sylvester ran inside the hotel and soon returned with the hotel’s physician. But the doctor sadly shook his head just as the firemen’s inhalator crew arrived accompanied by two policemen in a squad car. After a 15-minute futile effort to revive Tom, the firemen gave up as it obviously was a lost cause.
The policeman said they needed to inventory Tom’s property, so his body was strapped in an upright position in a wheelchair and taken to his room in a freight elevator by the alley. The police prepared a written inventory of Tom’s belongings as we all watched tying to avoid looking at the lifeless body still propped up in the wheelchair.
In next week’s Part II story, I will tell about the awful conduct of the Chicago Policemen.