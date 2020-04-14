In Part I, Tom Maddox of Battle Creek, Michigan, died suddenly while we were walking back to the LaSalle Hotel in Chicago. This part deals with the completion of the inventory of Tom’s property and our dealings with the Chicago policemen.
When the inventory of Tom’s property was completed, the two policemen started to wheel Tom’s body out of the room.
“Where are you going?” one of us asked.
“We’re required to contact a funeral home to pick him up,” the officer in charge responded.
“But,” Touhey said, “We haven’t gotten a hold of Tom’s wife in Battle Creek for her instructions.”
“We can’t wait for that,” the officer said over his shoulder as he pushed the wheelchair to the elevator.
“Give them some money,” Touhey shouted to Kroft. After Kroft hesitantly handed each policeman a $20 bill, the policemen, who had eagerly snatched the money, slowly pushed the wheelchair back into the hotel room.
Meanwhile, Touhey was frantically trying to make connections with Tom’s family in Battle Creek. After 15 minutes had gone by and no contact had been made in Battle Creek, the same scenario played out with the police again heading for the elevator – and again another $40 was slipped to them to return the body back to the room.
Again and again the frustrating, disgusting, payoff scenario continued until about an hour and a half later, the police said, “This is it, we can’t wait any longer.”
With each of them $160 richer in bribe money, they took the body in the wheelchair by freight elevator to the darkened alley to a waiting hearse which the police had summoned (again a bribery payoff for them from an unscrupulous funeral home.)
As the hearse attendants started to put the body in their vehicle, Touhey ran up and said, “Leave the body here. I have talked with the family; they have called their own funeral home, and their hearse will be here in a minute.”
But the police, who sensed they were about to lose their payoff from the unscrupulous funeral home, ordered the attendants to continue to load up the body. This time, Karl Marty came up with another $40 bribe which we loathingly handed over to the policemen.
With more money in their hands, they halted the loading just as the family’s chosen funeral home hearse arrived. With great care (which was lacking by the unscrupulous funeral home men) the family’s funeral home attendants handled the situation in a dignified manner as the grumbling police and the payoff hearse pulled out of the alley.
It was a nightmare that none of us ever wanted to live through again. But the story doesn’t end there. The next morning as instructed, Ed Kroft went to the police station to reclaim Tom’s property which the police had taken with them. He came back empty handed and said, “I think they want a payoff before turning over the property.”
Taking me in tow, Bob Bird and I descended on the police station and demanded they immediately release the property to us. They started to refuse, but when Bob and I displayed our lawyer’s bar association ID cards, they abandoned their obvious attempt to extract more bribe money from us. When Tom’s property was turned over to us, Bob told the police that the details of this whole sordid affair would be turned over to the Illinois Bar Association for a thorough investigation.
As I said at the outset – it’s not a pretty story. Even though it was 60 years ago, the events of that night and the morning after, still remain indelibly etched in my mind.