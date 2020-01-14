One early morning in 1959, Plant Manager, George Bird called me to his office “on the double.” As I hurriedly jogged the three blocks from my office to his, I wondered what I had done that George wanted to see me right now. When I cautiously stepped into his office, he said, “Sit down,” in his usual commanding voice.
“Have you ever had an overnight train ride?’ he gruffly asked.
I answered, “No, I haven’t.”
“Well,” he said, “you’re going to Chicago tonight on the ‘Can of Corn’ from Waterloo. They are having a big legal meeting in the Chicago office, and they want you there. Ed Kroft will drive you to Waterloo. He’ll pick you up at your house tonight at 7. You can get on the train at 8:30; the train leaves at 11, and you’ll be in Chicago tomorrow morning at 7.”
George explained that the “Land of Corn,” jokingly called the “Can of Corn,” had four different accommodations. The cheapest was coach class where you had to sit up all night. The next step up was the Pullman car with upper and lower berths and a draw curtain for privacy. The next higher accommodation was a couchette, and the top of the line was a compartment.
“We’re putting you in a couchette,” George said.
“OK,” I said, not having the foggiest idea of what a couchette was.
After Kroft dropped me off at the rail station along the east bank of the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo, I boarded the train in search of the porter just as Ed had instructed me to do.
“I’m in Couchette No. 4,” I declared to Sammy the smiling black porter, who had a big name tag on his dark, blue, smartly pressed uniform.
He pointed to the rear of the train and said, “Sir, it’s three cars down.”
Politely brushing aside his offer to help, I gripped my suitcase in one hand and briefcase in the other. I edged through the cars until I saw an oval brass plate on a shiny, varnished, wood casing that read “Couchette #4.”
I slid the glass door open, stepped in, and before I could put my luggage down, the door slid shut behind me.
“This is nice,” I mused as I stowed my belongings in the overhead rack and sat down on the plush but worn velvet seat. I mentally took note of my surroundings. There was a nice big window to look out but all I could see was another train car parked on the next track.
Just then Sammy knocked on my door, which I slid open. Politely, he asked if there was anything he could do for me.
“This is my first overnight train ride, you’ll have to show me how the bed works,” I said.
He smiled and said, “Yes, sir. First you stop open the door and stand in the aisle. Pull the bottom seat all the way across the open space and attach it to that little edge on the opposite wall. Now you pull the back rest, and it will snap in place. And see, your pillows and bedding are behind the back rest. When you’re ready to retire, I’ll make up the bed for you.”
Together we returned the bed to the couch position. “Your toilet is in there,” he said pointing to the solid, wooden door on the same wall where the bottom seat attached when opened for the bed.
“If you want your shoes polished,” he said, “put them in that little cupboard. There’s another door to the cupboard in the aisle that’s locked and I can open it. Your shoes will be all shined by the time we’re in Chicago. When would you like me to make up your bed, sir?” he asked.
“Can you do it after we pull out of the station?”
He nodded. I thanked him, and he disappeared down the aisle. Alone again, I continued to explore my little private room. I pulled open the toilet door and looked in.
In a very small space, I saw a toilet and lavatory. I wondered if I could manage to cram my 6-foot-4 frame into such a tiny space which was not much larger than a telephone booth.
I was amused as I inspected the shoe cupboard but decided to skip the shine that Sammy promised since I was wearing my Sunday best shoes. In the comfort of my couchette, I relaxed as the train was readied to leave the station from downtown Waterloo.
In my next story I will tell about my evening on the train as it rolled through the Iowa-Illinois countryside to Chicago.