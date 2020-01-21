As the night “Land-of-Corn” train to Chicago picked up speed after leaving the lights of Waterloo behind, Sammy appeared and made up the bed as I stood watching from the aisle.
With his wonderful smile which revealed several gold fillings, Sammy said, “We’ll be in Chicago at 7; would you like me to wake you at 6?”
“That would be fine,” I said.
And with a slight salute, he said, “Good night, sir.”
From the aisle, I crawled on to the bed, slid the door shut, and pulled the window and door curtains down. For the first time, I realized that the made-up bed took up every square inch of the couchette. So on my hands and knees, I retrieved my suitcase from the overhead rack and got out my pajamas and toiletries. With some effort, I managed to undress and put on my pajamas.
Then it was time to use the toilet. “Oh, no!” I muttered, “I can’t open the toilet door because the bed is blocking it.”
There was only one thing to do about this problem – the process had to be reversed: open the drapes, slide the door open, get out in the aisle, and return the bed to the couch position. Back inside the couchette, I slid the door shut, pulled open the toilet door, and squirmed my way in.
Leaving the toilet was no easier than entering. With the toilet door closed, I slid open the glass door, got out in the aisle, and from there transformed the couch back into a bed. Back inside, I crawled across the bed, slid the door shut, closed the curtain, and after some tugging on the bed covers, I was able to ease myself between the sheets.
Thankfully, the light switch was close at hand, so with lights out, I hoped to quickly fall asleep. But with the noisy clickety clack of steel wheels to steel rails and the jerky swaying of the car, an hour passed and it was after 1 a.m. before sleep came. At 3:30 a.m. I awoke in need of using the toilet again. By now I was all to familiar with the routine of turning the bed into a couch and vice versa.
Well, with all that rigmarole, I was wide awake, and it was a no-brainer to forget about going back to bed. So in my pajamas, I sat on the couch, opened the window drapes, and stared outside. As night’s darkness slowly gave way to the first light of a new day, I was entranced.
As we approached Chicago, the world from my couchette viewing box came alive. Scattered farm buildings turned into sprawling factories and warehouses. Tractors in fields were replaced by trucks and busses on ribbons of highways. The quiet solitude of the countryside had slowly turned into a cacophony of noisy city sounds. It was hypnotic as the train raced on to its destination in the heart of downtown Chicago.
Suddenly, I was jarred from deep thoughts when Sammy lightly tapped on my door and announced, “Good morning, Mr. Culbertson, we’re arriving in Chicago.