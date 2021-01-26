My son, Steve, was given a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Alaska at Anchorage. In the summer of 1976, he and I loaded his pick-up truck and drove to Anchorage. Thus began Steve’s love affair with Alaska. He spent his entire teaching career in the villages on the North Slope: Point Lay, Wainwright and Barrow. Our family also became enamored with Alaska.
Alaska, the “Last Frontier,” is Myrna and I’s favorite vacation land where we have returned again and again to savor the changing seasons of spring, summer and fall. However, we had always wondered what it would be like to be there in the dead of winter, so we put it on our bucket list, much to the dismay of friends who always went south to escape the rigors of Iowa’s winter. In 2003, this trip became a reality. We drove to Ely, Minnesota, in mid May to buy winter gear from Steger, a premier outfitter. We purchased thermal underwear, caps, gloves, parkas and mukluks – everything we needed for survival in bitter subzero weather.
Around Christmas time, we flew to Barrow, now known as Utqiagvik, the most northern U.S. community, which sits on the edge of the Arctic Ocean. We had a short list of three “must do” things during this Alaskan trip. First, we wanted to experience the extreme bitter cold; second, was to feel the sensation of living in 24-hour darkness over an extended period of time; and third, to see the dancing Aurora Borealis – Northern Lights.
When we stepped off the jet at Barrow, our first “must do” was quickly realized as 40 below zero, teeth-rattling, cold smacked us in the face while we ran to the terminal building. Even though it stayed below zero, the bitter cold was doable all during our stay in Barrow because we were well outfitted with Arctic gear. All the buildings were nice and toasty, and the vehicles were always comfortably warm – either from running continuously 24/7 or be being constantly plugged into electric-heater stations much like our parking meters in the lower 48.
However, 24-hour darkness in Barrow 65 days from the latter part of November until mid-January is a different story. The few dim street lights, which dot the community of 4,000, remain on 24/7 as do the outdoor Christmas lights. Thank goodness for clocks and watches to tell you when it’s daytime (A.M.) or nighttime (P.M.). On the plus side, though, a drive around the Village to see the Christmas decorations in the morning was as good as doing it at night.
Since real Christmas trees would have to be flown into Barrow at great expense, residents have opted to display man-made aluminum trees, which some families would leave up year-round. To Myrna and I’s astonishment, the decoration which “took the cake” was one atop a roof. Santa’s sleigh was hooked up to wooden-framed “reindeer” each covered with real caribou hides and the actual frozen head of a caribou. Only in Alaska!
When our weeklong stay in Barrow ended, it was time to fly south to Fairbanks for the next phase of our winter adventure. See next week’s Part II of North to Alaska.