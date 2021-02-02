When Myrna and I were planning our winter trip to Alaska, Steve sent us a colorful brochure promoting an unusual get-a-way to a lodge in the Alaskan wilds. Across the front of the brochure was written, “Hey, Dad and Myrna, take a good look at this!”
We did, and learned that Chena Hot Springs is an Alaskan Shangri-La in a remote area near Fairbanks – a paradise of magnificent mountains, dense forests and hot springs. More details inside the brochure whetted our traveling appetite.
“In the winter, Chena is magically transformed into a wonderland that no picture postcard can capture. And in the heart of it all is rustic Chena Hot Springs Lodge – a complex that offers something for everyone. Sleigh rides, dog sled rides and our football-sized outdoor hot springs pool are but only a few of the pleasures that await our guests.”
Myrna and I were hooked and decided to add this to our Christmas-trip itinerary. From Barrow, we flew to Fairbanks and then Steve, Vanni, Myrna and I took a shuttle to Chena. The brochure which had enticed us to go to Chena, hadn’t begun to capture the view that awaited us. A foot of fluffy, fresh snow had fallen the night before we arrived, exquisitely dressing spruce and pines, and blanketing mountainsides. And, nestled in the valley, lay Chena Hot Springs Lodge – a picturesque complex that looked as though God had been the master architect.
The four of us signed on for many activities – two of which were a tour of the Aurora Ice Museum and a dog sled ride. We ended each day leisurely soaking in the mammoth hot springs pool – an experience never to be forgotten. The soothing hot water was 100-plus degrees, while the air temperature was somewhere around 20 degrees below zero. It was hard to believe that our wet hair was frozen stiff in seconds, while the rest of our bodies from our neck down was languishing in steamy, hot water.
But the best was yet to come. The word was out. On our last night there, the forecast was for a clear, cold night – perfect for a ride to the mountain top to view the Northern Lights. We signed up for the outing along with 14 others. Myrna and I were chosen to ride in the monster crawler tractor cab piloted by “Scottie," and the others were seated on benches in the glass enclosed trailer pulled by the tractor. At 10:30 p.m., we chugged away from the lodge, and we watched from our ringside seats as Scottie deftly maneuvered the huge machine through the forest and up the mountain. Like a Cyclops’ eye, a giant-size headlight on top of the cab swung from side to side to light our way through dazzling white snow. I was riding next to Scottie and as I peered through the massive cab window, I felt as though I was a co-captain of a ship floating on a sparkling sea of crystals. “Am I dreaming,” I thought, “or is this real?”
“Hold on,” Scottie warned, jarring aside my fantasy. He jammed gears into super low, and with all his strength rigidly gripped the controls as our ascent path sharply steepened. “I must have been in a trance,” I thought. With a new alertness, I realized that far below the twinkling lodge lights in the valley had long since disappeared from view and that we had reached a point hundreds of feet above the tree line. Ahead of us lay only deep snow drifts, and the dark outline of the mountain top loomed above us.
Next week’s story tells about the show-of-shows – those wonderful Northern Lights.