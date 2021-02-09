Our snow machine and trailer lumbered up one final rough incline and lurched to a stop on the flat mountain top. It was near midnight, and just as predicted, the sky was perfectly clear – and the temperature was well below zero.
In the darkness, our flashlights guided Myrna and me to the, thank goodness, heated outdoor restrooms. Most everyone else in our group was pitifully ill-equipped to weather the bitter cold; and after the briefest of time outdoors, immediately sought shelter in the heated, modern-day yurt. Inside we were greeted with snacks and hot chocolate. It was not surprising that all during our mountain-top stay, those in the yurt dashed outside every 15 minutes or so, took a fleeting look at the sky, and then quickly retreated back inside to the warmth and comfort of the yurt.
But Myrna and I, all bundled up in our toasty-warm gear, stayed outside for longer periods of time, laid on our backs in the soft snow and looked expectantly up at the sky. Just like on Broadway where houselights dim, signaling the start of a play, we were treated almost immediately to a signal that the Aurora Borealis show, which we had come a couple of thousand miles to see, was about to begin. It was as though a giant theater curtain had opened, and a vast expanse of darkened sky became the stage for the Northern Lights to begin its performance.
Countless vertical shafts of shimmering green took center stage for half-a-dozen seconds – then changed quickly to flowing hair-like wisps – and a moment later, twisted and turned into a shape resembling a giant question mark. Next, several narrow, horizontal bands of greens and blues rippled across our stage, silhouetted the mountain range, and with blazing velocity streaked away. The sky came alive as infinite shades of pink, red, yellow, and purple joined the parade of colors. It was a fast-moving show. The ever-changing moving lights glowed brightly and in a finger snap, grew dim and disappeared – only to reappear in a different form sky-miles away. I wondered, “Do they know they are performing for an awestruck audience?”
Silently and effortlessly they shimmered, glimmered, vibrated, undulated and danced across the northern sky. Myrna, who was lying beside me, remarked, “It’s like watching a graceful ballet.” “A good image,” I thought as other dances came to mind. Scanning the sky, I imagined a waltz, a fox trot, a two-step, a jitterbug, and maybe that last one was rock ‘n roll.
At 1 a.m., the show was at its zenith. Scores of brilliant colors raced all across the Alaskan sky in an extravaganza that no fireworks display could ever come close to matching. I tapped Myrna on her shoulder and pointed upward to nature’s most thrilling phenomenon. “You know,” I said, “I feel like I’m looking through a jumbo kaleidoscope.” Time passed so quickly and I couldn’t believe it when Scottie nudged us with his boot and said, “OK, you two, it’s almost over – time to head down.” In just two short hours, the astounding pageant appeared, performed, and disappeared. Who can deny that it was a Show of Shows and a fitting way to complete our winter “Must do” list in Alaska.