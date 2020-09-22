Un-a-swish – un-a-swish – un-a-swish – Bang! Bang! Bang! Over and over this refrain was repeated as century-old Hart-Parr Number 3 came to life after decades of bottled-up silence in a remote Smithsonian Institute storage warehouse in Washington, D.C.
During the July 10-13, 2003, Hart-Parr/Oliver Collector Association’s National Summer Show in Penfield, Illinois, 25 miles north of Champaign-Urbana, the Old Hart-Parr tractor, built in 1903 in Charles City, was fired up several times to the delight of those gathered around it. But the big thrill for me was seeing it lumber around the sprawling parade grounds to the amazement of thousands of antique tractor buffs.
Coming from every state in the U.S. and 13 foreign countries, the enthusiastic crowd was treated to a slice of real-live American history action which began in Charles City a century ago. The Smithsonian tractor long has been considered the third tractor produced by Hart and Parr, and it is the oldest gasoline tractor in the world that is still in good running order.
Originally purchased by George Mitchell, a farmer south of Charles City for $1,580, it faithfully worked for 23 years. Then at the urging of Charles Parr, it was restored with some updated modifications. On hand for the tractor dedication at Penfield were the Mitchell brothers: Bill, Don and Jim, grandsons of George Mitchell.
Old Number 3 was restored in Ollie Schaefer’s shop in Greenfield, Illinois, and was trucked to Penfield in a twenty-vehicle convoy of Hart-Parr/Oliver tractors. I had the privilege of meeting and talking with the major team players involved in the five-month long restoration process. The lead man was John Tichenor, a highly talented engine mechanic from Shelbyville, Illinois, along with Ollie and his daughter, Sherry Schaefer, Doug Strauser and Landis Zimmerman. Their pride in the phenomenal restoration project was quickly evident as they related to me the thousands of hours spent in meticulously bringing Old Number 3 back to life.
Their effort was all worthwhile as an enthusiastically large crowd showed up for the dedication ceremony on Saturday, July 12. Max Armstrong, the agricultural director for WGN radio and television in Chicago, served as master of ceremonies. Larry Jones, agricultural specialist for the Smithsonian, was also on hand to express the Institute’s gratitude. The Illinois congressional delegation also extended their praise for the project.
Jack Gilluly and his wife Carol of Anaconda, Montana, were special honorary guests of the show. Jack is the grandson of Charles W. Hart. It was a personal highlight for Myrna and me to spend some quality time with them.
In yet another serendipitous moment, Myrna and I had the pleasure of meeting Connie Shapiro, whose grandfather was Sam White, Sr., a member of the Hart-Parr and Oliver Board of Directors. And, of course, her uncle Sam White, Jr., who was president of Oliver during the 1960s.
Perhaps the four-day event at Penfield can best be summed up by the sign that sat beside the old tractor at Penfield proclaiming: “I AM OLD HART-PARR NUMBER 3. I AM THE OLDEST TRACTOR IN THE WORLD. I HAVE WORKED ON AN IOWA FARM FOR 23 YEARS. I AM LIVING PROOF OF HART–PARR QUALITY, LONG–LIFE SERVICE. MY DECENDANTS ARE THE RESULT OF 23 YEARS EXPERIENCE. BUY ONLY HART-PARR.”
What a thrill it was to witness the wonderful pageant in which tribute was given to Hart-Parr and Charles City as the birthplace of the tractor industry.