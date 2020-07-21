In Tom Brokow’s 1998 best seller “The Greatest Generation”, he tells stories of men and women who served our country in World War II. Orlo Natvig belonged to that generation, and this is his story.
Orlo was born near New Hampton, Iowa, on December 19, 1920, of Norwegian ancestry. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1939. Orlo saw the war clouds coming; and anxious to do his part, joined the Army Air Corps in 1940 and received his training at Randolph Field in Texas. In 1942 he was stationed in Bassingbourn, England, with the 8th Air Force, 91st bomber group.
On September 27, 1943, Orlo was flying on his 11th air-raid mission as the radio operator of “Local Girl”, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber. The target was Emden, Germany, a vital North Sea Nazi naval port. After the bomb run, a German Messerschmitt ME-109 attacked “Local Girl” and pumped bullets into her. One 20 mm shell hit the radio, blew it apart, and Orlo was showered with fragments. Although he was splattered with blood, Orlo recalled, “I could see gaping holes in the wing; fire was streaming from the engines all the way back to the tail, and then came the order to hit the chutes.” Eight of the ten crew members bailed out. Two stayed with the craft and perished when it crashed in northern Holland near the German border. Three of the crew fell into the North Sea with only one surviving – the other two drowned. Wounded and bloody from the Messerschmitt’s bullets, Orlo floated down in his parachute over the Ems Estuary on the German-Holland border and landed on solid ground. Although he fell into the arms of a crowd of sympathetic Hollanders, the Nazis, who were close by watching Orlo’s descent, quickly grabbed him before he could be hidden. “Lucky Girl” crashed about a mile away from Orlo’s landing site. One of its propellers was knocked off the engine and became embedded in the soft, Holland farm soil.
After his capture, the Germans took Natvig to Dulag-Luft, Oberursel, Germany, where he was kept in solitary confinement and interrogated for a week. From there, Orlo was transported to Austria to Stalag 17-B, the German POW camp later memorialized by a play and a movie. He spent almost 20 months in the prison camp. “It wasn’t the Hilton,” Natvig said, “We were on a controlled starvation diet, and most of the food served was unfit for consumption. The only things fit to eat were black bread with sawdust in it and worm-laden soup which we jokingly called black-eyed peas. You just closed your eyes and ate it.”
“The Germans were terrified of the Russians who were getting closer to our camp which was located near Krems, Austria. So in one month the Germans marched us nearly 180 miles from Krems to the German border near Braunau. We were allowed to take only a blanket and an overcoat. Along the march we were fed just soup and bread every other day. Our new prison compound was in a pine forest with a clearing around it, and machine gun towers were at each end. We slept on the ground in rain and snow and used our shoes for pillows.” It was on the 180-mile march that Natvig witnessed atrocities so severe he had no recall of them until years later. At Mauthausen he saw SS troopers torturing and killing Hungarian Jews. “I can remember two burly German guards in green uniforms wearing rubber gloves, throwing dead Jews into wooden wagon boxes just like they (the Jews) were cord wood. This was man’s inhumanity to man.” Natvig said.
On May 3, 1945, a 12-man patrol from the 13th Armored Division found the POW camp, and Orlo, along with more than 4,000 other prisoners, was liberated. The bedraggled, hungry prisoners feasted on C rations. But they had to wait until rear echelon units arrived to airlift them to Nancy, France, where they were sprayed with DDT, cleaned up and given new uniforms. Orlo’s POW days were over. When he was captured, he had 190 pounds on his 6’ 3” frame, but weighed only 120 pounds when he was liberated.”
Orlo was flown back to the States on a C-47, and on June 17, 1945, he arrived home in New Hampton. Ten days later on June 27 he married Ruth Phillips, his girlfriend who had waited three long years for him to return, “She was worth fighting for,” Orlo proudly said. The couple had four children: daughters Connie, Sue, and Kristin, and son Bruce. The Natvig’s celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary only months before Orlo passed away on September 3, 1995.
Part II will tell the “Rest of the Story.”