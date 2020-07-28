When Orlo’s plane was shot down in 1943 near Meedhuizen, Holland, it crashed on a 240-acre farm owned by the Ritsema family. The Nazis tried to salvage the plane’s three bladed propeller which was partially buried in the marshy soil of occupied Holland but only succeeded in breaking off one of the blades before they quit in frustration.
After the war, the Ritsemas dug up the propeller and mounted it on a pedestal and put it in their garden as a war souvenir. In 1969 Orlo and Ruth learned of its existence, and on a visit to the Ritsemas in 1970 told them that one day they would like to have the propeller. But it also had special meaning for the Holland farmers; and even though the Natvigs returned to the Ritsema farm on several occasions, the Holland family was unwilling to part with the propeller. However, Orlo and Ruth were overjoyed when they received a letter from William Ritsema in May 1980 which said in part,
“As you know this is a special year for us. Thirty-five years ago our country was liberated by the Allied Forces. The end had come of the five year’s occupation by the Germans. We still realize what the Americans, the English, and the Canadians did on behalf of our freedom and how many of these young people even sacrificed their lives. In regard to this, as a gesture of friendship, we have decided to give you the propeller which means so much to you. More than ever, in these days, we feel this silent witness of the past belongs in your garden.”
But getting it to Charles City was another matter. It took a lot of planning and help from friends and local businesses to make shipping arrangements. After a year-long trip by boat by way of the Panama Canal and getting the souvenir past custom agents in California, the propeller finally arrived in Charles City in a truck from the west coast. Wherever they lived, the Natvigs proudly displayed their propeller: first in Charles City; then in Nisswa, Minnesota; and finally in Sun City, Arizona.
Before his death, Orlo told his family he wished to donate the propeller to the Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio. Today it is prominently displayed there together with some of Orlo’s other memorabilia including his photograph, the B-17’s oxygen regulator, and one of its engine data plates. Orlo’s New Testament with the official stamp of Stalag 17-B, where he was confined, is also part of the impressive display. At the dedication ceremony of the Natvig display, Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Metcalf, the museum director, said, “This gift makes the museum a more exciting place and is certainly a high tribute to all Ex-Prisoners of War and those who served with them.” While the propeller was of great personal importance to Orlo, it meant much more to him as a symbol of the sacrifices of the men and women who gave so much of themselves in World War II.
When Myrna and I were returning home from a trip to the East Coast, we stopped in Dayton, Ohio, to tour the Air Force Museum. As we meandered through the awesome museum, Myrna said, “We have seen Orlo’s propeller so many times displayed on his front lawn in Charles City, wouldn’t it be nice to also see Orlo’s propeller displayed in it’s final resting place?” A minute later, not knowing if the propeller was already on display at the museum, we rounded a corner and there it was. Both Myrna and I got misty-eyed at the sight of it there along with Orlo’s other World War II memorabilia.
Throughout his life, Orlo never stopped giving. On the veteran scene, he was a member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV, National Commander of POW Stalag 17-B, served 15 years as an officer of the American Ex-Prisoners of War, and was their National Commander 1985-86. He served his community as president of Kiwanis, Master of Masons, president of the Charles City Development Corporation, and congregational president of St. John Lutheran Church. On the state level, he was a member of the Iowa Industrial Safety Advisory Board, and a member of the Northeast Iowa Red Cross Board of Directors.
It was my privilege to have known Orlo for more than 36 years as a good friend, a fellow church member, and as a co-worker at White Farm where he served as safety manager from 1974-1985. His enthusiasm and dedication to further the safety programs at the Plant and his concern for the well-being of the workers was but a continuation of his lifelong willingness to give of himself. Orlo Natvig truly was one of the Greatest Generation.