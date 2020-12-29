Mario, who was our tour bus driver when Myrna and I honeymooned in Greece, joined in the celebration of our marriage in a unique way as we traveled throughout Greece. He honked the bus horn at every viaduct we passed under and every tunnel we went through as a signal for Myrna and me to enjoy a kiss or two. What a romantic idea it was, and so it was from Athens to Corinth, and to wherever else we traveled, Myrna and I had bunches of honeymoon kisses curtesy of Mario.
Mario was a delightful man and Myrna and I sat with him almost every afternoon during cocktail hour for a drink and delightful conversation. Appreciatively, he gifted us with a decorative bottle of Greece’s famous OUZO – an anise-flavored liquor. It was a memorable trip in so many ways, especially gaining the friendship of MARIO.
Two years later when Myrna and I were touring Europe, we had just visited the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and were standing outside by the entrance deciding what to do next. Nearby were several tour busses. Suddenly, the driver of one of the busses, which was full of passengers and ready to drive away, jumped out of the idling bus and ran up to us. It was Mario! With lots of hugs for us, we briefly relived our times together in Greece. That’s the fun of traveling when you can expect the unexpected. Definitely a Godwink and another example of “Lord take me where you want me to go. Let me meet who you want me to meet.”