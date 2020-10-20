Editor’s note: The following tells the story of how John and Myrna Culbertson developed their relationship after Donna Culbertson passed away. It gives the individual perspectives of each member of the couple.
From John’s point of view
My first marriage sadly ended when Donna, my wife of 36 years, died of cancer in 1987. Her death came at a time, when at age 59, I was traveling in a company car nearly everyday to several states on business for my employer in Charles City.
While on the road for many hours each day, I had lots of time to contemplate what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. As the miles went by, I prayed, “God, what do you want me to do?” and “Should I consider remarrying?” In answer to my questions, no clouds opened up, and no voice from God above boomed down, but somehow, I felt encouraged to continue on with my employment at Oliver/White Farm, and to consider remarriage if it was to the right person.
At work, I became more engrossed than ever, and welcomed spending seven days a week on Company assignments to Hopkins, Minnesota, and South Bend, Indiana. However, on the remarriage question, I was unsure on how to explore that feasibility. I had a lot of serious discussions with myself and finally concluded that finding the right person could be a long, difficult process – one of months or maybe years – especially with someone who would be a total stranger. “Maybe,” I thought, “I should take a look at the ladies with whom I was already acquainted.” The Charles City telephone book with names of just about everyone in town seemed like a good place to start. I went through it from “A” to “Z” and Myrna Kluiter’s name topped my list.
Right away, I had no doubts that she would be the right person for me – except for one thing – a difference of 15 years in our ages. Even so, I decided to give it a go and see if Myrna and I would mutually consider being a twosome. I wouldn’t call it a campaign, but I managed to find ways to attend events and activities in Charles City where Myrna might be present. It worked, and after several personal encounters, I asked her for a date. She said, “Yes,” the courtship began and things progressed very quickly.
From Myrna’s point of view
Donna Culbertson and I taught high school English at Charles City Community School. We were good friends, attended St. John Lutheran Church, and belonged to ADK, an honorary sorority for women educators. Through this friendship, I would periodically be invited into their home and also became acquainted with Donna’s mother, and John’s parents.
When Donna died of breast cancer, it really never entered my mind that John was single and would be “really good husband material.” I had witnessed his love and loyalty to his family and how he cared for Donna during her illness. However, God had other things in mind. When John made his move, our relationship developed very quickly.
Tuesday, April 5, 1988, John brought me a corsage when he picked me up for our first date. We went to dinner at the Red Fox in Waverly and then attended “The Man of La Mancha” at the Wartburg Artist Series.
Friday, April 8, John invited me to his house for a spaghetti supper, which he cooked. We called his son, Steve, and daughter, Judy, who both happened to be working in Alaska at the time, and told them we were dating.
Saturday, April 9, on the way to Waterloo to tell Donna’s mother we were dating, John proposed and I accepted; so we told Grandma Harden, John’s folks in Waverly, and my sister in Waverly (My folks were both deceased) that we were getting married.
Monday, April 11, we picked out the rings.
Wednesday, April 13, we had a meeting with our pastor.
Saturday, Oct. 22, we were married in St. John Lutheran Church, Charles City.
John and I had known each other for 19 years and John was 60 and I was 45, so there was no need for a long engagement. John and Donna had never discussed John remarrying. But Donna had evidently thought about it. Two years after we were married, one of Donna’s friends told us that Donna told her that John was going to get married again and it would be to Myrna Kluiter. (Goose-bump time)
I always said that I wanted to marry an educated Christian who had his act together. John fit that criteria perfectly. When I discovered that John also liked Country Music and fried green tomatoes, I knew I had found the right person. This year on Thursday, Oct. 22 we will celebrate our 32nd Wedding Anniversary. John is 92 and I am 77. We feel truly blessed.