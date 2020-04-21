At the uncivilized hour of 5 on a dense, foggy, Monday morning in May, my assistant, Bill Roeming, drove my training director, Max Carter, and me to the Waterloo airport to catch a 7 a.m. Ozark flight to South Bend, Indiana. We arrived at the ticket counter just in time to hear that the airport was fogged in and that all planes were grounded.
Desperate to reach South Bend for an 8 a.m. meeting on Tuesday, I asked the Ozark ticket agent, “Is there a train out of Waterloo that goes to Chicago?” “Yes,” she said, “but it left at 6 this morning, and the bus to Dubuque left 10 minutes ago.” I ran out to the car where Bill and Max were waiting and said to Bill, “There’s a bus heading east on Highway 20, let’s try to catch it.”
Bill drove as fast as the fog permitted and somewhere near Jesup we spotted it. With car horn blaring and lights flashing, Bill passed the bus, maneuvered in front of it and slowed to a crawl while Max and I frantically waved to the bus driver. He got the message, stopped, and Max and I climbed aboard and made it to Dubuque. At the bus depot, we asked the ticket agent about transportation to Chicago, and he said “With luck you might be able to catch the Burlington Zehpr over in East Dubuque.
Max and I grabbed our bags, found a taxi and told the cabbie, “Here’s an extra $5 if you can get us to the station in East Dubuque before the train leaves for Chicago.” He grabbed the money, and we streaked across the Julian Dubuque Bridge over the Mississippi River, and zipped past East Dubuque’s Main Street line-up of bars to the train station on the north side of town. The railroad ticket agent said, “The Zephr is running really late. You’ll be here for a few hours.” Finally, at 10:30 p.m. we boarded the Zephr and were on our way to Chicago.
As the train rolled through fog and darkness, I relaxed, but I could see out of the corner of my eye that Max was fit to be tied – the stress of improvising our journey as we went along had gotten to him.
On his way down the aisle, I stopped the conductor and asked, “What time do we get to Union Station?” He looked at his watch and said, “It will be about 12:30 a.m.” “Is there,” I asked, “a way to get to South Bend at this time of night?” “Yes Sir,” he said, “There’s a South Shore train. The last one leaves at 12:45 a.m.”
At the Union Station, we ran for a cab, and again I dug out some money and said to the cabbie, “I’ll give you an extra $5 if you get us to the South Shore train before it leaves.” The cabbie tore through the deserted streets at breakneck speed and got us there just as the train started to move. The conductor saw us coming and yelled, “Throw your bags up.” We did and ran along beside the train until we could jump on the steps ahead of us.
We made it to South Bend only to find no cabs available outside the station. A telephone call roused a cabbie, and we were taken to the Oliver Hotel downtown. It was 3 a.m. when we stretched out on our beds. With only three hours in our rooms, it was time to be in the lobby at 6 a.m. to meet the Oliver Vice-President, who was taking us out to breakfast before our 8 a.m. meeting.
The three-day meeting – Tuesday through Thursday – was intense but nowhere near the exhausting journey we had getting to South Bend.
EPILOGUE
Friday was a travel day back to Charles City, but it was déjà vu as thick fog again blanketed the upper Midwest. We improvised our way home in an exact reversal of the way we came – a round trip journey like a Reader’s Digest condensed version of the movie, Around the World in 80 Days.