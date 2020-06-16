“Just sign here,” Ed said pointing to the “X” at the bottom of the purchase agreement.
Almost in ceremonial fashion, he handed me his gold plated pen, watched me sign, and gave me a copy. His polite smile faded, and he sadly shook his head as though he were burying his best friend.
“You’ve got a helluva deal,” he said, “I’m losing my shirt on this one.”
I stood, smiled broadly, and firmly shook his hand. I had just bought my first new car – a 1968 Rambler American made by American Motors. I chortled to myself as I proudly drove my cute little Rambler off “honest” Ed’s lot. I relished sweetly my haggling success – driving down the asking price from $1,395 to $989 – a whopping $406! “Yup,” I thought, “I got the best of Ole Honest Ed.”
A couple of months later Ed joined our breakfast group at the Uptown Café. Most everyone took their turn poking fun at Ed – dredging up every old-saw about crooked car salesmen.
Ed handled the ribbing quite well and gave me a friendly nod as he asked, “How’s that Rambler, John?”
“Great,” I said, “it’s a cute little car. I like it.”
“No problems?” Ed asked grinning from ear to ear.
“Nope, it runs like a top; and I’ll tell you what, I got a helluva deal,” echoing his own words a couple of months ago. “I’ll bet it was one of the few times you ever lost money on a sale!”
Ed finished his coffee, put his cup down, and with a patronizing smile said, “No way John,” as he left with a pat on my shoulder.
Now the coffee group turned to me, and I was on the receiving end of more ribbing.
“Maybe,” I thought in dismay, “Maybe I did get taken.”
I knew when I bought it that my Rambler was the bottom of the line. It came with no chrome, radio, spare tire, and had only one sun visor. There were no shiny hubcaps, and the exposed wheels were painted white – just like the rest of the car. But what the heck. What could you expect when you pay less than $1,000 for a new car.
What I didn’t know, however, was that my cute little car was one of the last American models to come off the assembly line – discontinued because Consumer Reports labelled it “junk” – the worst and cheapest car ever made. I soon found that out for myself!
First the carburetor flutter valve stuck nearly every time I tried to start my car. With my car just out of warranty, the mechanic told me it wasn’t fixable. So rather than spend big bucks for a new carburetor, I lived with the aggravating problem. I overcame the problem by popping the hood when I wanted to start the car. Next, I took off the air cleaner and stuck a long screwdriver in the carburetor to hold the flutter valve open. It was a pain in the neck, but it worked.
The next headache was the driver’s door. Something had gone wrong with the latch closure and once inside, it became impossible for me to open it. Again I was told it wasn’t fixable and that I would have to put in a whole new closure mechanism. I chose not to spend the big bucks and exited my car by sliding over to the front seat passenger side and going out that door. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, it became a hassle.
One day, in exasperation, when I was sliding over, I swung my feet up on the seat, grabbed a piece of re-rod from the floor, lifted the door handle with it, and kicked the door with my size 13D feet. To my surprise the door flew open and from there on, I had a sure-fire way to get out.
Next week’s story continues with more problems with my “Ramblin Wreck”.