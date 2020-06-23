A few more months went by and I begin to notice little red dots appearing on the paint of my 1968 Rambler AKA “Ramblin Wreck”. I really wasn’t concerned about it though until a friend laughingly said, “Your car has measles.”
Days later there were splotches all over – worse than an advanced case of acne on pubescent adolescents. To my dismay, my Rambler had turned into a real rust bucket. Rust on the outside and rust inside. The floorboards were so rusted I could see the road below go by as I drove. It got worse and there was a gaping hole in the floor – big enough to throw a basketball through it. I thought “What if the whole front seat drops through while I’m going down the road at 60 MPH.”
In desperation, I recruited two welders from the plant who fabricated a new heavy duty floor board, and set about to weld it securely to the frame. While one worker was welding it in place, the other worker was standing on the back seat floor. He was leaning over the front seat back rest and was holding the steel plate in place. But before they finished, the back seat floor gave way, and he found himself standing on the ground with rusted out floor boards circled around his calves. New back seat floorboards were fabricated and welded in place. When they were finished, my welder friends kiddingly said, “Even an exploding land mine won’t make a dent in you new floorboards.”
But my woes with the Rambler didn’t end there. Numerous other problems continued to plague me like the muffler falling off, the headlight housing rusting out, and on and on. Why I put up with all that, I’ll never quite understand.
But some of my friends (Al Culbert and Homer Blickendoerfer) unknowingly took me out of my misery. For six days my Rambler sat in my reserved parking spot at the plant. The gas tank had sprung a leak and needed to be fixed before I could drive it again. My friends decided to have some fun, and in the dark of night took a front end loader and completely buried my car with tons of fresh snow that they had scooped up from the parking lot. To the passerby the snow pile with its entombed car looked like any other snow pile. But my friends, their friends, and I knew better.
I did nothing. Days went by. I said nothing and neither did my friends, but I could tell they were perplexed. For the rest of the winter my little Rambler remained covered while I used my second car for transportation
When Spring came and all the snow melted, my Rambler reappeared. I made a deal with Dale, my friend who owned Dale’s Salvage Yard just across the railroad tracks from the plant. He backed his lo-boy truck trailer up to the Rambler, winched the Rambler to the truck bed, and tied it down.
But before he could drive away, my playful friends appeared to pay their last respects. One of them had somehow come up with a bugle and played “Taps”. Others removed their seed corn caps and irreverently held them over their hearts. Slowly Dale drove the lo-boy away, and my cute little Rambler was on its way to another life – perhaps as a Cadillac – or maybe an Oliver.