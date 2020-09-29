Quite short in stature but absolutely long on talent, Charles Citian, Fred Newton, was a 90-something-year old North Iowa legend among fishermen, hunters and outdoorsmen.
But that’s only the beginning of a list that easily covers a full page of Fred’s interests and accomplishments. Most notably on that list is the planting over a million trees during his lifetime.
Surprisingly, though, another item on that list, which comes close to the top, is the art of writing. That talent is one Fred comes by honestly. His father, A.B. Newton, published the Cass County Independent Newspaper in Hackensack, Minnesota, and his mother, Julie, was the features writer for the paper.
In the 1990s, Fred’s interest in writing bubbled up, taking him to Iowa City, where he signed up for the University of Iowa’s prestigious Writer’s Workshop, which draws writers from all over the country. To fulfill an assignment, he wrote “Birch Smoke” – a short action-packed romance story about Linda, a beautiful raven-haired Chippewa Indian maiden and Lars, a fair-haired blue-eyed Norwegian. Fred received high marks from the professor for his story, and returned to Charles City energized to write more. Soon, he joined Mason City Globe Gazette reporter John Skipper’s writing class, which met once each week in Mason City.
On a whim, Fred turned in his short story of “Birch Smoke” to Skipper to get his take on it. Skipper was captivated, couldn’t say enough about the story, and encouraged Fred to write a second chapter to the Linda-Lars story. Again, John Skipper showered Fred with praise and said, “Keep writing more!” And Fred did.
During all that time while writing more and more, Fred was a member of a daily breakfast group that met in a large booth at the Charles City Uptown Café. Nearly every day, Fred related to me what was going on in the lives of Linda and Lars. To Fred and me, they became real, live people. Even Bernice, our waitress, and others in our breakfast group, were amused as Fred’s story took on a life of its own with its unusual twists and turns.
One day, Fred said to me: “I think its time to kill Linda!”
“Oh, don’t do that,” I said.
“No, I’ve made up my mind,” Fred said, “I’m going to kill her!”
In the adjacent booth, an out-of-town couple was aghast at what they had just overheard. They waved the blonde-haired waitress, Bernice, to their booth. “Call the police!” the lady told Bernice. “What’s wrong?” Bernice asked. “Just call the police! It’s an emergency!”
Bernice was startled, but wasn’t about to make that call until she knew why.
The distraught lady whispered in Bernice’s ear and said, “That little man in the next booth is going to kill some lady!” In surprise, Bernice asked, “Who?” Again, the lady whispered in Bernice’s ear, “I heard him call her ‘Linda.’”
Bernice’s roar of laughter filled the Uptown, and everyone in the cafe looked at her as she explained, “Oh, honey – Linda is just a character in a story that man is writing.”
“Oh, no,” the lady persisted. “I’ve been listening to them talk, and I know he is going to kill that lady.”
When Bernice asked our group to set the record straight, the couple tried to run out of the Uptown, but before they made it to the door, the group convinced them it was only a story.
Fred kept writing, and Linda lived on.