In late 2015, Myrna and I met with Anelia Dimitrova, regional editor of Waverly Newspapers, to discuss the possibility of having my memoirs about growing up in Waverly published on a weekly on-going basis. Anelia liked the idea, gave us a thumbs up and immediately took my picture to identify me as the writer of a new column in the paper.
My initial column appeared Dec. 15, 2015, where I introduced myself as a “Man of the Valley” – the Cedar Valley, a verdant, vibrant corridor with the Cedar River flowing through communities like Charles City and Waverly. My memoirs, starting with my birth in 1928, and chronologically continuing for nine decades, is titled “Along the Way” and has appeared in the Waverly paper somewhere around 250 times.
Of course, as in all memoirs, my stories provide only a brief glimpse of my life’s experiences. Certainly though they reflect how blessed I have been – blessings of family, friends, work, health, and much, much more. I treasure the opportunity the Waverly paper has given me to share those blessings with its readers.
I feel especially blessed to be endowed with the ability to clearly recall so many details and exact conversations which are embodied in my stories. So many readers have said to me, “It’s unbelievable what you remember. I wish I had that talent.”
In turn, I feel those blessings have been passed on to my readers, and perhaps have inspired others to set down they life’s stories in their own memoirs. I truly believe as individuals each one of us has his/her own story to tell.
I am humbled by the many welcome comments that literally hundreds of readers in the Waverly area, and also from afar have made to me. Some have simply said, “I enjoy your stories. I have read every one of them.” Many others have called or written to me about something in a particular story that they can relate to similarly in their own lives, and yet others say my stories stir up memories of the times in which they grew up and and lived through.
I am especially grateful to my lovely wife, Myrna, who used her expertise as a retired high school English teacher. She offered meaningful suggestions to include or exclude certain portions of my writings as well as correcting my grammatical miscues.
Finally, I truly treasure the opportunity the Waverly paper has given me to share my memories with its readers, and to offer my sincere “thank you” to Anelia Dimitrova who has encouraged me at every turn to submit my stories each week.
So now that my stories have caught up with my 92 years, it is time to close out my column, and to thank you for being faithful readers.