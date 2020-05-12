On May 15, 1968, early morning coolness gave way to sultry heat. By noon it was hot and sticky. As the afternoon wore on, the air was stifling and heavy.
There was an unusual silence as green-colored clouds formed. It was tornado weather.
Floyd County Sheriff L.L. Lane had mobilized his weather spotters, and they were positioned a mile or two outside the perimeters of Charles City, Iowa. About 4:30 p.m., three separate tornadoes developed south of town.
The weather team alerted the community that tornadoes had been sighted and issued a warning to take cover. As the trio of tornadoes reached the city’s outskirts, they converged forming one huge tornado. It roared through Charles City ravaging nearly one-third on the homes and business buildings as it churned northward.
The tornado warning call came into the Oliver Plant at about 4:35 p.m. giving me enough time to telephone factory, foundry, and office departments with instructions to get everyone under cover. Office workers crawled under tables and desks, and some workers had to be assisted by supervisors or co-workers with a shove from behind.
Machine operators took whatever cover was available: under machines and work benches, and in pits and tunnels. I called home to make sure my family had heard the warning. Much to my relief, they were already home huddled under mattresses in the basement.
Once the word was spread, I stepped outside. Far above the trees 60 to 80 feet high, I saw a horse and a round steel storage bin being carried along by the force of the tornado. I quickly sought the safety of the personnel department tunnel, and slammed the tunnel trap door shut only seconds before the tornado passed over the Plant.
The characteristic train-sound reached my ears as the tornado “whooshed” and roared overhead – then silence. Cautiously, I lifted the door and emerged from the tunnel. Glancing outside, I saw the back of the tornado as it headed north out of town, and was relieved that our building was still standing although it had sustained some minor damage.
The tornado left gaping holes in the roofs of the plant buildings; walls were blown out and millions of pieces of glass from 840 broken windows covered everything. Throughout the plant, supervisors shouted for workers to come to them so they could account for everyone. Miraculously, only a few workers suffered injuries, and the injuries were only minor, primarily from flying glass. Supervisors cautioned the workers about downed electrical wires, then released them to go home to their families.
Since the plant manager was at the corporate office in Chicago when the tornado struck, I remained at work to do whatever needed to be done. I toured the entire plant and was assured by supervisors that everyone was all right. All employees, except those who worked in heat treat, were sent home. Instead of going home, they volunteered to empty the furnaces.
Since there was no electricity to operate the equipment, the doors to the furnaces had to be opened manually by makeshift means. Hand tools were used to remove the salvaged parts. It was a task that would take about two hours.
A worried wife came to the personnel office and said, “I’m Bill’s wife. He works in heat treat and he hasn’t come home. Is he OK?”
Even though I told her he was all right, I could see she was still worried. About that time other wives arrived with the same concern, so I escorted them to heat treat to see for themselves. There were lots of hugs as the happy wives were reunited with their husbands.
