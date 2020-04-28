To Fred Newton, owner of Band Box Cleaners in Charles City, Iowa, they were high quality, 100% cotton, industrial towels, but to everyone at the Plant, they were just plain old shop rags.
Those 14-by-15-foot rags, by the tens of thousands, were everywhere in the Plant. In the 1950s Newton struck a deal with George Bird to furnish Oliver with a complete shop-rag service. Band Box owned the rags outright, having paid 6¢ apiece to a Tennessee supplier. In turn, the company paid 3¢ for each soiled rag that Band Box cleaned and returned to the Plant.
Employees assigned to the factory and foundry checkrooms issued the rags to employees – usually half-a-dozen at a time. Each employee signed a charge-out slip for his first supply; and thereafter was given a new rag for every soiled one he returned to the checkroom. Uses for the rags numbered second only to duct tape. Band Box brought freshly cleaned bundles of rags to the Plant each work day and hauled soiled rags back to their cleaning establishment. Newton set up special cleaning equipment to handle the messy rags which were saturated with oil, grease, dirt, solvents, metal shaving, chips, paint, and everything else imaginable.
Shop rags were convenient and handy to use. Workers sorted through their supply, picked out a couple of the best ones, and hung them in their hip pockets; the rags in the left pockets were for wiping hands, and the right ones for occasional blowing of noses. Sometimes they were stowed away in lunch buckets and inadvertently or intentionally carried home. Even today some Oliver/White shop rags might still be found in basements, garages, and vehicles around the community.
In the beginning, the company and Band Box anticipated there would be some minor inventory shrinkage, and that was taken into consideration when the price of the service was negotiated. However, even with the name “Oliver” emblazoned on the rags, major shortages developed, and Band Box had no choice but to start charging the company for the losses. Finally, Shop Superintendent, Tony Obermeier, called Newton to his office. “Fred, we’re losing shop rags left and right, and it’s costing us a lot. I don’t know what you can do about it, but do something,” Tony pleaded.
Fred said, “Well, I think maybe we can come up with something; let me get back to you.”
Fred put bright green, water-soluble dye in each shop rag before delivery to the Plant. The rags matched the tractor color scheme, and everyone was please with the color coordination.
It wasn’t long, however, before Fred’s Band Box received telephone calls from some extremely upset and sometimes downright irate housewives. They upbraided Fred, and had audacity to ask, “What have you done to my husband’s shop rags? I washed them with other clothes, and now everything is Oliver green!”
In an apologetic tone, Fred responded, “Ma’am, I think you should be aware that those green towels belong to Band Box Cleaners, and if you would give me your name and address, I will be happy to come by and pick up my towels.”
Fred’s response always brought an abrupt end to the conversation, but Fred’s idea worked as major shop-rag shortages thereafter pretty much died out – so to speak.