Employee excitement rippled through the Oliver plant in the fall of 1959 as the shrouds of secrecy lifted and the new model tractors – the 1800 and 1900 – streamed off the assembly line.
The introductions of the new models were extra special with elaborate plans made to invite over 3,300 dealers from all over the country and Canada to Charles City during November and December on a staggered basis over the two-month period. Eleven groups of 300 or so were flown into Waterloo for a three-day extravaganza. They were brought to Charles City where specially trained guides gave them an extensive one-day tour of the plant and then they were taken to the National Dairy Cattle Congress Hippodrome in Waterloo for a two-day sales program.
Plant Manager, George Bird, came up with the thought that attractive women plus Oliver tractors would be a unique addition to the usual all-male product shows. He envisioned snappily dressed women performing intricate maneuvers as a tractor-drill team for the Hippodrome crowds. It was a great idea that had the enthusiastic endorsement of corporate headquarters.
George recruited Agnes Gilmer, the widow of the Plant’s premier design engineer in the 1940s, to orchestrate the all-woman drill team. Walt Gardner, a tall affable gentleman from Charles City’s Plant’s sales staff, was selected as technician and tractor-training director; and Marion Kroft, wife of personnel manager Ed Kroft, was tapped as the women’s wardrobe mistress. Tryouts for the driver spots were held in the summer of 1959, and 10 Charles City housewives were selected – eight for the team with two others as alternate stand-ins.
Gardner taught them the basics of tractor driving: starting, stopping, and driving in forward and reverse gears. After they got the hang of it, he had them do straight-line driving to get the feel of the tractors going down the road. Then came the difficult part of driving while in reverse for extended distances. From there, he set up an obstacle course of barrels for the tractors to weave around just like they do at horse shows. The ladies learned quickly and were soon ready to dance.
They were outfitted in a cowgirl design: short, flouncy, Oliver green, satin skirts trimmed in Oliver white, and matching western, long-sleeved white, satin shirts trimmed in Oliver green at the collar and wrists. The outfits were topped off with white ten gallon hats, white leather driving gloves, and white leather cowboy boots.
Attired in their attractive cowgirl costumes and teamed up with their new shining green and white Oliver tractors, the Oliverettes put on a twenty minute, dazzling, unrivaled performance which included 32 intricate dance and quadrille formations such as circles, squares, and straight-line along with a few other oblique angles that added to their repertoire; and the grand march.
At the conclusion of each performance, as their thunderous tractors became silent, the lovely and talented Oliverettes received ovation after ovation. There was no doubt that the woman’s touch stole the show and helped sell the new tractors – just as George Bird had promised corporate headquarters.