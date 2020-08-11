Fifteen minutes before noon on a bright sunshiny day in May, I parked my car at the Omaha Teamster headquarters to meet with Tom McFarlane, long-time Teamster head over all of Nebraska and portions of surrounding states, to negotiate a new labor contract between the Teamsters and the Oliver regional branch facility.
Tom, a well-dressed distinguished looking six-foot gentleman, in his mid 60s, met me at the door, warmly shook my hand, and drove me in his black Buick to a nearby fancy bar and grill for lunch. During our two-hour lunch, we negotiated a whole new labor agreement. The interlude was no different from that which we had done in past years.
When Tom and I first met several years before he minced no words and said, “I am honest and upfront.” He paused a couple of seconds, looked me straight in the eye, and added, “I lay all my cards on the table right from the get-go, and I hope you will too!”
I was caught off-guard and didn’t have a quick response. Seeing my quandary, Tom said, “John, let me explain. I have 450 labor contracts that I’m responsible for. I don’t have time to drag out negotiations like you are used to when dealing with the UAW.”
With Tom’s pithy explanation, I understood where he was coming from and nodded as he continued. “I can’t spend more than one day on each of my contracts. Right up front, I will give you my bottom line and hope you will give me yours.”
His approach worked well, and over the years I always looked forward to my trips to Omaha to meet with Tom. Certainly it was a refreshing change from dealing with the UAW. Our relationship was founded on mutual trust and respect – and whenever we reached agreement, a firm handshake and a shared bottle of wine, sealed the deal.
Following that particular negotiation in May, Tom said, “John, this is my last go-around. I’m retiring next week, and Jerry Younger is taking over.” I wished him well, and we returned to his office to meet the “New Man”. In the conference room, Tom said, “Meet Jerry Younger.” Jerry and I exchanged pleasantries, shook hands, and sat down across from each other at the conference table. Jerry was a handsome, lean, black-haired six-footer who looked as though he had just stepped out of the pages of an upscale men’s fashion magazine.
With a gentle pat on the shoulder and a farewell handshake, Tom excused himself so Jerry and I could get acquainted. Alone, Jerry and I talked about the history of the Oliver/Omaha operation, setting the stage for future negotiations. In no time I felt as comfortable with him as I had with Tom. Jerry was polite, polished, and professional – a far cry from the rough and tumble stereotype often attributed to the Teamster Union.
