After being introduced to Jerry Younger at the Omaha Teamsters’ office, I wanted to learn more about Jerry, so I plied him with a barrage of questions: his schooling, work experiences, and family. Graciously, he was more than happy to share them, making for a great beginning. As our pleasant conversation continued, I kiddingly asked, “I don’t suppose you are related to the infamous Younger brothers?” An infectious smile spread across Jerry’s face as he said, “As a matter of fact, I am.” Even with all my years of negotiating, I couldn’t mask my surprise, as thoughts of the Younger brothers raced through my mind. Jerry chuckled and said, “It’s nothing to worry about.” But I did!
On the long seven-hour drive to Charles City, I agonized, remembering from my criminal law school classes, accounts of the Younger brothers. In the late 1860s, the Younger brothers Cole, James and Robert teamed up with the James gang, which included Jesse, his brother, Frank, and three other men from Western Missouri. The eight-man James-Younger gang became notorious for robbing dozens of banks and stagecoaches in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Texas and Colorado. In 1873, they added train robbery to their exploits when they made their first train holdup near Council Bluffs.
Three years later, in 1876, the infamous gang attempted to rob the First National Bank in Northfield, Minnesota. But the robbery was foiled by alert townspeople and, for the gang, it ended in disaster. Sadly, the bank’s cashier was killed along with another townsman; three of the gang lay dead in the shoot out; and all three of the Younger brothers were captured after suffering several gunshot wounds. But, Jesse and Frank James eluded relentless pursuits by the posses and managed to return safely to Missouri.
The three Youngers received life sentences and were imprisoned in Stillwater, Minnesota. In 1889, while incarcerated, Robert died of consumption. In 1901, after a series of novel legal maneuvers by parties sympathetic to the Youngers, Cole and James were paroled after spending more than 24 years in prison. Although free to live and work in Minnesota, the terms of their release forbade them to leave the state.
Within a year of gaining his freedom, James Younger’s health deteriorated, depression set in, and on Oct. 18, 1902, he shot himself to death. Three months later, in February 1903, Cole was pardoned, which permitted him to return to Missouri.
Ironically, Cole again teamed up with old outlaw gang member Frank James. This time, however, it was all legal. Together they toured the country performing at Wild West Shows. Later, Cole made his living giving lectures including his most popular one, “Crime Doesn’t Pay.” Cole died on March 21, 1916, at the age of 72.
“Whew,” I thought as I pulled into Charles City from Omaha, “dealing with a Younger heading up the Omaha Teamster headquarters could be worrisome, and present all kinds of problems.
I was really uneasy that my verbal agreement earlier in the day with Tom McFarlane could be cast aside and not honored by Jerry Younger. I worried about future dealings with him and dreaded the thought of returning to Omaha in a couple weeks to hopefully finalize and sign the new labor agreement. But my concerns were wholly unfounded. When I arrived back in Omaha, Jerry warmly welcomed me, read the written contract draft, and readily signed it.
Jerry was every bit as congenial and accommodating as Tom, and over the years Jerry and I became the best of friends. It was almost like a father-son relationship. When the Omaha facility closed, Jerry and I got together one last time and with nothing but complete admiration for him, I said, “I want you to know that if you were my son, I couldn’t be more proud as your father.” He gave me an understanding smile and a big hug – and we said “Goodbye.”