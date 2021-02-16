PREFACE: In this Part I of “The Wonder of It All”, and Parts II and III, which will follow in the next two week’s newspapers, the story lines of each of the three parts seem somewhat unrelated but actually they comprise one complete story “ah la Garrison Keillor”. Of all the stories I have written, these three are my most favorite, and I hope you will enjoy reading them as much as I did living them.
It was a beauty – a knife most any 10-year-old boy would yearn for. And, it was guaranteed to be an exact replica of the famous hunting knife designed by frontiersman James (Jim) Bowie. I found it at a trading post store in the Old West in 1938.
Eagerly, I wrapped my fingers around the genuine brown and white bone handle, and the knife’s shiny steel blade gleamed in the reflecting sunlight streaming through the store’s window pane. I tightened my grip on the handle just behind the bolster, the feature which made the Bowie knife unique.
My imagination took hold. In my mind’s eye, I was Jim Bowie wielding his knife as he fought numerous fierce battles with Indians. I saw him, too, at the Alamo, along with Davy Crockett, fighting hand-to-hand against Santa Anna’s troops as the hordes of Mexicans overran the small San Antonio mission fortress. At that moment, I wanted that knife more than anything else in the world.
Fervidly, I looked at my folks as if to tell them, “I want this knife!” But mother, with alarm in her eyes, shook her head “No,” but my pleading eyes won Dad’s approval, and he said, “That knife blade is razor sharp. You will have to buy that leather sheath too, to keep it in.” Quickly, before Dad changed his mind (or Mother changed it for him), I dug money out of my pocket (earnings from mowing lawns) and paid for both the Bowie knife and a sheath.
Everywhere I went that summer, the knife, and the sheath which I slipped through my pants belt, went with me. I was the happiest kid in town showing my Jim Bowie knife to all my friends. But after awhile, the novelty wore off, and I looked for things to do with it. “Well,” I thought, “Jim Bowie could have flung it at some Indians, and I could do the same by throwing it at the big elm tree on the west side of our house.” Occasionally I got lucky and made it stick to the tree, but most often my knife banged against the tree and fell to the ground. On one of those bad throws, the knife banged hard against the tree, the bone handle shattered into several small pieces, and the handle-less blade dropped noisily to the ground.
I was heartbroken, and tearfully showed the bare blade to Dad. “Can it be fixed?” I asked hopefully. Dad looked at it, turning it over and over being careful not to cut himself on the sharp edge. Finally, he nodded and said, “But we will have to use wood for the handle.”
He found a small scrap of red cedar from his wood pile and rough cut two pieces from it. Together, we sat, with our jack knives, and whittled the pieces down to size. We shaped them to cover the blade from the back up to the bolster, drilled holes in each piece and riveted them solidly to the blade. Although my treasured knife was restored to a semblance of its original state, I set it aside and never carried or used it again. But 15 years later, the James Bowie name resurfaced in my life in a way I could not have ever imagined.
Don’t miss Part II of this story next week.