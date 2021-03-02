As I approached the Good Ole Tennessee Boys in the shelter, I smiled and said, “Howdy, mind if I sit a spell?”
The large, fat man with long scraggy whiskers, who was wearing tattered bib overalls, a dirty red checkered shirt and worn-out work shoes, pointed to a beat-up green plastic lawn chair. I sat down. I faced four men across from me and with myself, there were five of us on our side.
“What a motley bunch – good old ‘red neck boys,’” I thought. They didn’t smile, said little and eyed me with suspicion. I was uncomfortable and thought, “Uh huh, they are probably saying ‘damn Yankee’ under their breath.” But I stayed put, seeing a rare chance to soak up some honest-to-goodness local color. I looked at each one, but no one made eye contact with me. They were all busy with knives in hand whittling away on sticks maybe a couple of inches thick and 16 inches long.
Hoping to get some conversation going, I chose my words carefully – striving to sound like a southern.
“What yo’all doing?”
“Whittlin’,” one answered without looking up.
“What ya whittlin’?” I asked with honest curiosity; using their word for whittling.
“Nothin’,” he said.
“Nothin’?” I echoed.
“Just whittlin’,” another said, oddly looking at me as he spat out a stream of tobacco juice.
Their silence was getting to me – almost enough to make me want to leave. Looking at the ground near my chair, I spotted a well whittled stick and picked it up. I was surprised that it was red cedar and smelled just like Mother’s old cedar chest. I looked at the whittlers and was surprised again when I discovered everyone was whittlin’ away on nothing but chunks of red cedar.
Holding the whittled stick in my hand, I asked politely, “Do you mind if I do a little more whittlin’ on this one?”
The bib overalled man grunted, “Hep ya self.”
I pulled out my pocket knife and joined in the whittlin’. That broke the ice and the men began talking a bit. And, I made extra sure my whittlin’ shavings landed on top of their piles.
The younger man across from me noticed my efforts, and with just a hint of a smile stopped whittlin’, pointed his knife at the pile of shavings in front of us, and said, “Joe has a dawg.” I nodded. “Comes here every night before dark and takes the shavings home,” and he went back to his whittlin’.
Puzzled, I innocently asked, “Why?”
He stopped whittlin’ and all the others did too, and I wondered what I had done wrong. All their eyes were on me intently, searching mine – trying to read me. Correctly, they read my mind and saw I wasn’t “funnin’” them – I really wanted to know. Eagerly they all joined in and told me that the red cedar shavings kept ticks and fleas off their dawgs. I had gained their acceptance.
A couple of minutes later, another man across from me raised his arm, pointed his whittlin’ stick to the roadway behind me, and shouted, “Looky there! Why ole Henry’s got hisself a barr.” Henry was waving to us from his vintage truck and exuberantly pointing to a big black bear in the back of his pick-up. That’s all it took to spark conversation.
“Now that’s a barr,” one said.
“He’s not a young’un,” another said.
“Jed, when’s the last time you shot one?” another asked, and the light banter continued as they resumed whittlin’.
With tensions gone by the wayside, I relaxed and savored the moment watching the men go about their whittlin’. As I watched one whittler I was suddenly stunned. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. His big knife was exactly the same as the Jim Bowie knife I owned back in 1938 – bone handle and all.
Excitedly, I asked him if I could look at his knife. He paused, gave me a questionable look, but honored my request, and slowly handed it to me. “Yes,” I said out loud and his eyes met mine in wonderment. His knife had seen a lot of hard use but it was identical to the one I once had. I gripped the handle just like I had done 70 years ago. And, all those old memories were mine again. I really choked up when I looked at all the red cedar whittled sticks and the piles of shavings on the ground – and reminisced of the time Dad and I made a new handle out of red cedar for my damaged knife.
With a dazed smile, I gratefully handed that Bowie knife back to its Tennessee owner, thanked the men for letting me join them, and made a hasty retreat, overwhelmed by the WONDER OF IT ALL.