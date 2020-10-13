For years, the Floyd County Historical Museum has been enjoying the benefits of a special gift, which was bestowed upon the museum by White Farm Equipment Company. In late 1987, a decision was made by Ron Hottes, president of White Farm Equipment headquartered in Coldwater, Ohio, to dispose of company non-current publications dating back to at least the early 1950s.
Alert employees in Charles City and Coldwater recognized there was great historical value in those publications and perhaps some commercial value as well. Through their efforts, they persuaded Mr. Hottes to donate the publications to the museum in Charles City rather than trucking off the mountain of paper to some landfill where it would be buried forever.
The treasure-trove donation came with two stipulations. The first was that the museum had to stand the full expense of transporting the material to Charles City from South Bend and Coldwater locations. The other stipulation required the museum to furnish publications and information to anyone making such a request.
The delivery from Coldwater consisted of 38 pallets, each with approximately 900 pounds in publication on them. There were another 24 pallets waiting for delivery from South Bend. The publications included hundreds of volumes of owner manuals dating back to 1954, parts catalogs, repair manuals, shop manuals, and some advertising material.
The task of unpacking, cataloging, and storing the publications was headed up by Wayne Wiltse, a local antique farm machinery enthusiast who at the time was an ag engineering student at Iowa State University, and one who had a working arrangement with the Charles City White Farm experimental engineering department. Wayne was the perfect person for the job and for months worked tirelessly to complete the job.
Under Wiltse’s guidance a crew of six volunteers went to work as soon as the publications arrived in Charles City. In 1987, during Wayne’s 30-day Christmas break from ISU, 615 work hours were logged as Wiltse and his dedicated crew organized the material, computerized the inventory, and set up an order system for the publications.
When national advertisements went out aimed at Hart-Parr/Oliver collectors, Mary Ann Townsend, museum director, related that orders poured in from all over the United States and Canada.
Now the legacy of the publications donation continues to be an amazing success story. Sales of publications material have been strong year after year as thousands upon thousands of requests have been received and filled by the museum. It seems that every work day Mary Ann can be seen carrying an arm load of filled orders to the post office. Such sales have indeed been a fantastic boon to the museum. The substantial income from this venture has been wisely used by the museum staff and board of directors to develop the museum into a highly regarded, first-class operation.