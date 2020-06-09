Ed Kroft, my first boss at Oliver, was a legend. Seldom taking vacations, Ed opted for the unusual when he did take time off.
One of Ed’s favorite vacation pastimes was to “pull the legs” of striking pickets. It all started when on one vacation Ed and his wife, Marion, drove by a large industrial complex which was being picketed by perhaps 50 or more strikers.
Ed said to Marion, “Let’s have some fun!” Ed parked his car blocks away from the picket lines, and he and Marion casually strolled to where the striking employees were milling around. In their midst he stopped and looked confused, drawing the pickets’ attention and curiosity.
“What’s going on?” Ed asked them.
“We’re striking for better insurance.”
Ed scratched his head and said, “I don’t know what striking means.” But of course he did. He was an old pro on employee/union affairs and was teasing them. “Why are you carrying those signs? Why are you marching back and forth in front of these buildings?” Ed asked, giving every appearance of being befuddled.
And on it went for maybe a half-hour until Ed sensed their irritation at all his “dumb” questions. On cue, Marion grabbed his arm and led him down the street while over his shoulder Ed remarked loud enough for the pickets to hear, “Gosh, I sure would like to work for that company.”
Another of Ed’s favorite vacation activities was to get in his car and drive to remote, God-forsaken places, usually on unpaved roads away from everything. When he returned from one of those vacations Ed told me (which was solemnly confirmed by Marion) about their trip in the deserts of southwest Arizona.
“We had been traveling all morning on a dirt road,” Ed related. “No other cars – no filling stations – no nothing, just desert. Marion was getting agitated and needed desperately to find a restroom.”
Ed paused and blankly looked at me. “John, I was going to stop right out in the middle of nowhere, but she spotted what looked like a filling station a ways down road. When we pulled up in a cloud of dust, I thought it was abandoned. The old, single, gas pump was layered with dust; the weathered Mobile Oil sign was dangling from a rusted pole; and the paint on the clapboard siding on the station had long ago blistered off from the desert heat. There was no door on the station and inside was only darkness.”
“I don’t know about this,” Marion said, with some misgivings.
Just then, from somewhere out of the blackness of the station, a grizzled old man in grimy torn bib overalls appeared in the doorway. It was like an apparition. He stood motionless in the doorway, staring blankly at Ed and Marion.
Ed took a long measured breath and said, “I’ll go talk with him.”
“Be careful,” Marion said, and locked the car doors as Ed approached the old man.
“Howdy,” Ed said in a spirit of friendliness. “Do you have a restroom my wife could use?”
The old man motioned with his thumb to an outhouse about 60 feet away and said, “There’s a two-holer.” Ed waved to Marion and pointed to the privy. Warily, she unlocked the car, stepped out, and hurried down the path to the rickety outhouse – obviously on a mission.
Ed, for once, was at a loss for words. He shuffled his feet on the dusty driveway, and kicked at an imaginary stone. He pulled out his handkerchief and wiped the dripping sweat from his forehead.
“Well,” Ed finally said, “How’s business?”
“Taint,” the old man said.
Hoping to get a conversation going, Ed tried again. “You get much traffic out here?”
“Nope.”
All this time, the old man hadn’t moved from the doorway, and Ed made one last attempt and asked, “Been here long?”
“Yup.”
Ed gave up but had noticed the old man was intent on watching Marion scurry up the rock-lined pathway. When she finally got the sagging door closed, the old man came to life. His eyes twinkled; he grinned at Ed, showing his tobacco-stained teeth, and spat out a wad. He reached inside the station and pulled down from a shelf a World War II vintage pilot’s microphone.
With a slight nod to Ed, as if to say, “Watch this,” he pushed the on button, and in a raspy voice said, “Excuse me, lady, please move over to the other hole, I’m painting under this one.”
In a flash the outhouse door flung open, and Marion charged out almost ripping the dilapidated door off its rusty hinges. On the dead run, she managed to stay on the path between the rocks even though her feet were hopelessly tangled in toilet paper.
Ed gave the old man a slight salute, and with a sober wink, climbed into the car next to Marion who was feverishly stripping toilet paper off her shoes. With a wild-eyed look at Ed, Marion pointed to the outhouse and wailed. “You won’t believe what happened out there!”