Do you have an ardent passion? Most people do – like quilting, playing golf, bridge, football, gardening, and fishing. The list is endless. My passion, and my wife’s is traveling. Dinah Shore’s lilting song, “See the U.S.A. in Your Chevrolet” was Myrna and my theme song as we traveled America’s great states – all 50 for Myrna and 49 for me. (I never made it to Hawaii.)
The romance of traveling has been deftly promoted in so many ways by the entertainment and recreation industry that more and more Americans are taking to the highways and byways in record numbers. Songsters have joined in and done their share to make us pack our suitcases, get up, and go. Who can resist a visit to a distant city when tantalizing songs beckon you to come visit. Songs like “Meet Me in St. Louis," “Chicago-Chicago," “New York-New York," and, of course Tony Bennett’s “I Left My Heart in San Francisco." And if traveling abroad is your thing, France is the place when you hear melodic strains of “I Love Paris in the Springtime."
But the promotion doesn’t end there. All 50 of our states are out there, each vying for a share of the lucrative tourism market. Again songsters invite you to come. There are sounds like “Back Home in Indiana," “California Here I Come," and our 49th state wants you to go “North to Alaska." Even Iowa pitches “We’re from Iowa." And if dancing is your forte, you can visit Missouri or Tennessee for a waltz or two.
Without a doubt, Country-Western singer Willie Nelson’s signature song speaks to most everybody. To Myrna and me, “Just Can’t Wait to Get on the Road Again” is our second traveling theme song. But aside from Willie, we can say it in sundry other ways, like my relatives in Norway who, at the start of an excursion, announced, “Vell, Haere Vee Go Nowwww!” or as Myrna’s kin in Holland, declared “Sooooo–Vee Go!" No matter how you and I may say it, it’s simply “Here we go again!"
In 1980, my first wife, Donna, and I flew to London, took the train to Market Harborough, rented a car, and for six weeks toured all four countries in the UK. Two years later, we flew to Frankford and traveled for two months to several European countries and four Scandinavian ones on the marvelous Eurail system. We returned home exhausted but as seasoned traveler with lots of memories.
Meanwhile, during the summers of 1978, '79, '80 and '82, Myrna Kluiter led dozens of high schoolers across the pond under the auspices of the People-to-People High School Ambassador Program. At various times this included homestays in Denmark, Norway, England, Austria, Germany, France, and Greece. Then for a change of pace in 1981, Myrna was part of a group which traveled extensively in Mexico. Myrna then spent summers as a travel hostess and led adult groups to various European and Scandinavian countries. With all that travel experience behind her, she next focused traveling to Israel 1984-87. The last one in 1987 was on an archeological dig.
When Myrna and I married, it was a foregone conclusion that we would take every opportunity to travel as much as we could. For starters, our honeymoon trip took us to England, many European countries including Holland where we visited Myrna’s relatives and saw her father’s ancestral home. However, the piece de resistance was Greece and the Greek Isles, which fulfilled Myrna’s dream since youth that she wanted to spend her honeymoon in Greece.
Over a five-year period, we spent every spring break in chase of different Pacific sunsets in Mexico, as well as those which fronted on the Gulf of Mexico. But we wanted more, so during summers we returned time and again to Europe and the UK touring by bus and eurail. In the summer of 1995, we rented a flat in Wimbledon, England for a six-week period. We also decided to be snowbirds for a few winters and spent time in Sedona, Arizona, and La Quinta, California.
One of our favorite trips was going to Barrow, Alaska, around Christmas time to visit son Steve. We got to experience 40-degree-below-zero weather, 24-hour darkness and saw the Northern Lights dance across the sky.
Now, age has curtailed our gad-about travels, and we are content to relive our travel memories at home in Eisenach Village and to share a few stories of some encounters we had along the way in the newspaper in the weeks that follow.