The Janesville Alpha Psi Master Sorority Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi is awarding five scholarships to local students.
Dylan Albrecht, son of Tim and Rachel Albrecht, is a Waverly-Shell Rock graduate that enjoyed wrestling, rugby, baseball and FFA. Dylan will attending Wartburg college studying Physical Education and wrestling for the Knights!
Carlie Miller, daughter of Monte and Robin Miller. Carlie is also a Waverly-Shell Rock graduate with a busy schedule. Carlie is involved in the National Honor Society, Cheerleading, 4-H, FFA, American Cancer Society Relay For Life and National Catholic Youth Conference. With her beautiful voice she has been in Select Women’s Choir, Chamber Choir, Solo Festivals, All State Choir, Musicals, and singing the National Anthem. Carlie is attending Iowa State University studying a double major in Animal Science and Ag Business.
Dawson Charley, son of Chris and Jodi Charley. Dawson is a Janesville graduate who participated in every sport and always on the Honor Roll. This earned Dawson many awards: Iowa High School Athletic Association Distinguished Academic Achievement for Football, Basketball, Baseball and Track. Dawson was on the District Football Champions, All District First Team linebacker, All State Third Team Football linebacker, Iowa Star Conference All academic and the Iowa Star Conference 2nd Team Baseball Pitcher. Other activities include FCA, Sumer Sports Enhancement Program, Memorial Day Flags, Janesville United Methodist Church Group and helping his church with dinners, ingathering, ushering, programs and renovation. Dawson is attending Loras College majoring in Athletic Training.
Samual Seedorff, son of Nick and Lynn Seedorff. Samual is a Janesville graduate with many interests. Samuel played in basketball, ran cross country, track, involved in the student lighthouse team , Tech Team and the Chess Club. Samuel was in the National Honor Society, School Yearbook Editor and played in Band. Sam also helped the PTA Spring Carnival, Dollar for Scholars Variety Show and Janesville Days Pancake Breakfast. He is a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Youth Group; helping on audio/tech team, worship prep, Easter Egg Hunts and Easter breakfast. Samuel is attending Hawkeye community College for his Liberal Arts Degree and then to Allen College for a Radiological Technician.
Jayden Umthum, daughter of Bron and Mindy Unthum. Jayden is a Janesville graduate. Jayden has lettered in Basketball and been the manager of our winning volleyball team. She was involved in DECA her senior year. She is attending Hawkeye College for her Liberal Arts and transferring to Wartburg College Business Administration and sports Management.