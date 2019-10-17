Trent Hoins knew his daughter Emma would be an exceptional athlete the moment she was born.
No, seriously.
“Literally, we were in the delivery room with her, and he just looked at her and said ‘she’s going to be my athlete,’” Jennifer Hoins, Emma’s mother and Trent’s wife, said Tuesday. “He just had this feeling deep down in his gut.”
A funny story, now part of the family lore.
“I kid you not,” Jennifer insisted.
She knew Emma would be exceptional some years later, when Emma was a third-grader running in track clinics, where she posted unmatched times and was faster than the boys.
W-SR’s girls cross country coach Jason Milke knew Emma would be exceptional when she made it to state as a freshman in 2017.
They were all right.
Today, Emma is a junior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School and the best runner on the girls varsity cross country team.
After finishing 14th at state last year, she’s been dominant this season, ranked as the seventh best girls runner in Class 3A and finishing near the front of every race.
“Things have been going really well so far,” Hoins said Oct. 10. “I’ve definitely surprised myself, I think. I haven’t ran this fast in my life yet, so I’m feeling really good. I’m feeling really fit. Definitely feeling more conditioned this season. I’ve been a lot more focused, too, on my goals and stuff.”
Speaking of goals, last week before a practice at W-SR, Emma mentioned two primary ones: get her personal record (PR) for a 5K under 19 minutes, and place in the top 10 at state this season.
Well, consider the former goal shattered.
At Tuesday’s Northeast Iowa Conference meet in Charles City, Emma finally crossed the 19-minute threshold, finishing second in the girls 5K with a time of 18:43.
It’s been a long time coming. Prior to Tuesday, Hoins’ PR was 19:008. Yes, that’s eight thousandths of a second away from sub-19.
“When she ran the time of 19:008, she was just crushed because she was just so close. So close,” Jennifer said. “You’ve got a girl who runs first place, she’s the first place winner, and yet, she’s crying. That’s what we love about her. She’s always pushing.”
Emma reaching sub-19 bodes well for the other goal she mentioned.
In 2017, she came in 88th place at state — quite a feat for a freshman. The next year, she catapulted all the way to 14th.
So, another jump at this season’s state meet — held Nov. 2 in Fort Dodge — might seem like a certainty. Easier said than done.
“The strategizing for that race will be very important going in,” Emma said. “I kind of found my groove as to how I run my own race and not running another person’s race, if that makes sense. There’s been a lot more pressure going from 88th to 14th, and kind of wanting to set those standards high. It’s just a fact of how I’m going to handle that pressure.”
“She’s seen some of the state’s best in our meets already,” Milke said. “She’s seen Adrianna Katcher (Center Point-Urbana senior; finished second at state in 2018). She’s seen Gabby Moran (Wahlert Catholic junior; finished third last year). We’ve seen those runners, and so she knows what it takes to break into the top 10.”
Last year, Emma was the only runner from the Waverly-Shell Rock girls team to qualify for state, which meant she didn’t have teammates with her during the race and had to pack with runners from other schools.
That’ll likely be the case this season. But Hoins is used to this.
On Tuesday, the second Go-Hawks runner to finish was senior Camryn Grawe, who finished 14th.
“Sometimes it can be difficult because a lot of your motivation has to come solely from yourself,” she said. “The runs can get a bit lonely, but it’s something I’ve kind of gotten used to.”
In the past, before W-SR’s boys and girls cross country teams split, Emma was at least able to run with the boys during practice. She no longer has that luxury.
The reality is that Emma is too fast to pack with her teammates, but that doesn’t affect the team’s chemistry or atmosphere.
“I absolutely love Emma,” said junior varsity runner Molly Ramker, a senior. “Even though she totally sticks out ahead of others in her athletic ability, she blends right in with the team socially. She doesn’t take anything for granted.”
Added senior Julia Reed: “Even though she’s No.1, she never exposes that or rubs it in our faces.”
All of this comes naturally to Emma. Her parents both ran cross country in high school. Her two older sisters — Grace, a junior at Iowa State, and Anna, a freshman at Northern Iowa — were on the team at Waverly-Shell Rock before Emma.
“We ran with her sisters,” Grawe said, “and Emma is a lot like both of them. Super modest, really sweet, really good, really outgoing, and a super fun teammate and person in general.”
“All three have different personalities, and her sisters were strong runners and ran varsity, but they weren’t having the same success Emma has had,” Jennifer said Tuesday. “And yet, it’s never been an issue of them being competitive with one another. They spur each other on. They make a point to check in with Emma and cheer her on even though they’ve moved on to college.”
Emma played basketball in addition to cross country and track and field her freshman year, but her success and passion with cross country put an end to that. But that’s not to say Hoins isn’t involved with other activities.
For one, she doesn’t let sore legs from Saturday meets keep her from working the next day.
She frequently serves on Sunday mornings at Life Church in Waverly and is part of the youth worship team.
She is also the drumming section leader in the W-SR marching band. She’s involved with choir, speech and is even the head of the SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) organization at W-SR.
“We’re extremely proud of her that she’s well rounded,” Jennifer said. “She just tries to get involved in all areas — not just running. It’s a good life balance, putting her best foot forward in all that she does. Academics are really important to her too.”
Emma’s teammates and their coach, Milke, all mentioned how she jokes around with the team and how she naturally owns a “goofy” side. It’s probably what allows her to get involved with so many other things outside of cross country.
But all of that ends when the starting gun goes off.
Because there are two sides to Emma Hoins: the fun-loving high school student who loves to bond with friends, and the competitive runner with a desire to win every race.
“You can see that switch flip once you get out on the course,” Milke said. “It just changes. She gets focused and dials in on what needs to happen. Up to probably the gun going off, she’s cool and laid back, but she flips that switch once that gun goes off. I love it. I think it’s how you should take athletics.”
So when Nov. 2 comes, don’t be surprised if Emma is laid back, calm and collected before the state meet.
But once she approaches the starting line, watch that switch flip.
Once it does, it’ll be hard for anything to stop her from breaking the top 10.