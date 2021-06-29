The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to a new local business and presented two area businesses with Progress Awards.
The Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to Families First Child Care and Learning Center, 1661 Third St. SW in Waverly.
Owners Ken and Beth Burrow opened the new child care center in the spring of 2021. Families First Child Care and Learning Center is dedicated to helping families develop deeper connections by providing the highest quality child care and support services based on Christian principles.
They offer care and learning for children from 6 weeks through school age, including summer care and before and after school care. The staff is dedicated to serving your family and helping your children to thrive. Learn more by following their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Families-First-Child-Care-and-Learning-Center.
The Ambassadors presented BeMobile Waverly with a Progress Award to recognize new store manager, Marcus (Mario) Broadus.
BeMobile Waverly, 2401 Fourth St. SW, is Waverly’s Authorized Verizon Wireless Retailer. Broadus started as store manager earlier this spring. Originally from California, Broadus is looking forward to learning more about the Waverly community. Learn more about BeMobile Waverly by visiting their website: https://bemobile.com/locations/waverly.
The Ambassadors presented a Progress Award to El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 3401 E. Bremer Ave.
El Sol is a popular restaurant in Waverly and its surrounding communities. The owners of the restaurant recently were able to purchase the building they have leased for many years and have made several updates to the inside, as well as adding on a beautiful patio space. El Sol is open at 11 a.m.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.