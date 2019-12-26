Every 8 minutes, the American Red Cross responds to a disaster. Most of those disasters are personal ones like home fires.
In November, volunteers responded to 87 fires across Iowa, assisting a total of 259 people. Volunteers are needed in the following counties: Allamakee, Butler, Bremer, Clayton, Delaware and Fayette.
Being a member of the Disaster Action Team means responding to these types of emergencies 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. A team member may offer a shoulder to cry on, help provide immediate needs and connect people with long-term recovery services. Most importantly, Red Cross volunteers ensure families don’t have to face tough times alone.
The Red Cross is also seeking volunteer Blood Ambassadors, which provide excellent and enthusiastic customer service to enhance the blood donor experience. This volunteer opportunity also engages blood donors to promote and maintain regular blood donation with donors throughout the year. The Red Cross supplies 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply.
The Red Cross depends on volunteers as they make up 90 percent of the organization’s total workforce. For more information, contact Lori Talbott at lori.talbot2@redcross.org or by calling 515-782-8705. To sign up to volunteer today, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.