CEDAR RAPIDS – The American Rivers Conference will postpone all winter sports competition until no earlier than Jan. 1, 2021 in response to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the conference announced Monday.
The announcement was made by the conference’s Presidents Council, which voted unanimously to approve the recommendation of the A-R-C’s Directors of Athletics Council.
The conference sponsors the winter sports of women’s and men’s basketball, women’s and men’s indoor track and field, and wrestling. The postponement is for all competition – games, scrimmages, exhibitions, and/or joint practices – but does not prohibit practice in those sports. Basketball and wrestling can start practice no earlier than Oct. 1. Indoor track and field could start practice immediately.
The conference expects to release schedules for the previously postponed fall sports of football, women’s and men’s soccer, and volleyball by no later than Sept. 30.
Further announcements will be made public as appropriate.