WAVERLY – The American Rivers Conference on Wednesday announced winter schedules and schedules for its fall sports that were moved to the spring.
All schedules were approved by the A-R-C Presidents Council after recommendations from coaches and directors of athletics from the nine conference schools.
The safety and well-being of student-athletes remains the primary goal of the A-R-C. The announcement of schedules is to aid student-athletes, families, coaches and campuses in planning. The Presidents Council and conference leadership will continue to monitor state and local guidance on the coronavirus. Decisions related to all athletics schedules will be subject to the realities of the pandemic as the coming winter and spring seasons approach.
Winter schedules were announced for women’s and men’s basketball, women’s and men’s track and field, and wrestling. The fall-to-spring sports of football, women’s and men’s soccer, and volleyball also were adopted.
The conference basketball schedule is slated to start Jan. 23, 2021 with a round-robin of eight conference games. Due to the limited schedule, the Presidents Council approved nine-team conference tournaments the week of March 1. The one-year exception expands the tournaments from their usual number of six teams.
The A-R-C intends to hold four indoor track and field triangular meets that lead into the conference championships March 5 and 6 at Wartburg College. Similarly, the conference intends to conduct a series of four wrestling triangulars to create a round-robin schedule.
As of Wednesday, the NCAA plans to conduct winter championships, but those events are not guaranteed. Division III canceled fall championships Aug. 5.
Volleyball would be the first fall-to-spring sport to take the court with first matches scheduled Feb. 20. A full round-robin is planned, and there will not be a conference tournament. Women’s and men’s soccer have round-robins planned beginning March 27. There will not be a conference tournament.
For football, the A-R-C has each school scheduled for three games. Due to how the schedule is structured, the University of Dubuque is scheduled for a fourth game. It will be against Coe College.
In all sports, schools are permitted to schedule non-conference contests as long as the opponent complies with COVID protocols that are equal to those required by the conference.