Scholarship recipients Ella Canney, Isabel Thier and Abigael Thier pose with AMVETS Commander Ron Indy after receiving their awards.

The Waverly AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary No. 79 awarded three scholarships June 16.

The Donna Fischer Memorial Scholarship went to Ella Canney, while Isabel Thier and Abigael Thier each received the auxiliary’s scholarships.