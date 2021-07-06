The Waverly AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary No. 79 awarded three scholarships June 16.
The Donna Fischer Memorial Scholarship went to Ella Canney, while Isabel Thier and Abigael Thier each received the auxiliary’s scholarships.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
|3-Months
|$15.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
The Waverly AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary No. 79 awarded three scholarships June 16.
The Donna Fischer Memorial Scholarship went to Ella Canney, while Isabel Thier and Abigael Thier each received the auxiliary’s scholarships.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High near 70F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.