AMVETS, AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS of Waverly, Iowa, Post No. 79 will offer scholarships again this year.
Forms may be picked up in the guidance office at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School or copies of the various local forms, along with Department of Iowa and National forms are available on the AMVETS website. http://www.amvets79.us. At the top of the page there is a tab for Scholarships. If you need more information, you can send an email to: mjonlyu@outlook.com.
Completed forms should be mailed to: AMVETS, P.O. Box 93, Waverly, IA 50677 to be reviewed by April 30.