Amy Leisinger, 40, of Lombard, Illinois, and formerly from Denver, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at her residence.
Amy Lee Leisinger was born Sept. 6, 1980, the daughter of Darwyn and Bernice (Dedor) Leisinger in Waterloo. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Denver. Amy graduated from Denver High School in 1999, University of Iowa in 2002 and from Washburn University Law School in Topeka, Kansas, in 2005. Amy was currently employed by Wolters Kluwer in Riverwoods, Illinois, at the time of her death.
Survivors are her parents, Darwyn and Bernice Leisinger of Waverly, and sister, Tina Leisinger of Waverly. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willian and Becky Leisinger and Arthur and Leona Dedor.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Memorials can be directed to either St. John’s Lutheran Church or The Special Olympics and online condolences for Amy may be left at www.kasiercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver is assisting the Leisinger family with arrangements.