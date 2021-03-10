“When I am elected President of the United States, the first thing I am going to do is send a dinner invitation to the elected leaders of the major countries of the world.”
“My invitations would have only two conditions, there would be no political talk, no threatening talk, each must stand at the table by themselves and recite their names and ask that the rest of those invited call them by their first name.”
This is how Maurice Campbell, a volunteer columnist for this paper, started one of his pieces, published on Dec. 19, 2019.
That he was 97 at the time of its writing, didn’t dissuade him from dreaming about the future in affirmative language and thinking about his place in it as “when I am elected,” rather than “had I been.”
Optimism and enthusiasm were inexhaustible in this World War II veteran’s attitude, as was his urge to keep making the world a better place.
He passed away March 6, 2021, following complications from an earlier fall, according to his obituary.
While his aspirations to be elected president were a rhetorical hyperbole — not an unfulfilled youthful dream, or, an age-related delusion — in so many ways Maurice was president of something much more tangible than the United States.
He was a commander-in-chief of his own community, leaving a rich legacy of service to his country, to his fellow veterans, and to the friends and family who treasured him.
Maurice used his voice to speak up for good, reconciliation and healing, and the sage, handwritten words which populated his columns, will be missed by readers looking for candor and character on the opinion page of this newspaper.
In person and in writing, he minced no words, and spoke truth to power.
I interviewed him last on Jan. 20, for a story localizing the reaction to the inauguration of America’s 46th president.
Maurice watched the inauguration in his room at Eichhorn House at Bartels where he had been living for some time, and even though the telephone connection was disrupted several times, and he was hard of hearing, he repeated his words patiently to make sure I heard them and wrote them down accurately.
Maurice had a way with words and knew how important for today and for posterity.
He had been a lifelong Democrat, he told me, but only once in his life had he deviated from his party allegiance: He had voted for Ronald Reagan in 1980.
In the Inauguration Day interview, Maurice and I revisited the Dec. 4, 2019, event at Waverly Area Veterans Post, when Maurice met Joe Biden. The then-former vice president and Democratic candidate for the Democratic nomination for president was stumping, at the end of a long campaign day, in Waverly that evening.
After a visibly exhausted Biden talked through his points, and the audience was allowed to ask questions, Maurice lifted himself off his chair using his blue-framed walker with a USS Iowa ballcap sitting atop it. He looked Biden in the eye while shaking his right hand, lifted his left and pointed his finger straight at the longtime politician.
The optics of that moment are powerful. Looking back on it, I’m glad that I and my team were there to capture it as it happened.
Wearing a yellow sweater, Maurice looked powerful in his fragility. He had served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945, and was not afraid to speak his mind.
Instead of asking candidate Biden a question, Maurice said this:
“War is wrong.”
As I revisited his response during our Jan. 20 interview, Maurice added:
“He heard it and echoed me,” he said.
With his typical bluntness, Maurice proceeded to that when Biden won the party’s nomination, he was disappointed.
“I thought he was a very poor choice because of his age,” he said.
But then, on Inauguration Day, he went on to add: “I wanted someone younger and more dynamic. But I have changed my mind. Biden is the man, I like him very much.”
Born Maurice B. Campbell on Nov. 3, 1922, in Knoxville, Iowa, he lived an “eventful” — his words — life.
He served in the Navy from 1942 to 1945, and was part of the flight squadron aboard the aircraft carrier Coral Sea/Anzio, and served in the Pacific Fleet, Naval Squadron VC82.
“During his later years, Dad shared many details of his service in the Battle of Iwo Jima and the historic typhoon, Halsey’s Typhoon, in 1945,” his family wrote in his obituary.
After his Navy service, Maurice worked in many supervisory positions for the Rock Island Railroad, and later for the St. Louis Terminal Association, where he rose to the rank of assistant to the VP at that organization.
Prior to moving to Waverly, he worked as a railroader to supervise the North Western Locomotive Overhaul Facility in Oelwein.
He and his wife, Rosalene Jane Campbell, had met in school, and were married for 63 years, when she passed away in 2005.
They had two kids — Sandra and Stephen. In their younger years, they traveled extensively to Europe, Japan and Hawaii, among other places. Both proud of their Irish roots, in retirement, Maurice and Rosalene enjoyed growing roses and tomatoes, and traveling. They were members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. They have four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Golf was one of Maurice’s enduring pastimes, a passion he developed as a caddy in 1933, and in Waverly, he was a member of the Waverly Golf Club.
Fittingly, as I was penning this feature about his legacy, I learned that Maurice was being laid to rest Wednesday afternoon, beside his wife, at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
I did not chalk this off to coincidence.
He was sent off with military Honors provided by Cumming American Legion Post No. 562.
In his opinions, published at the paper, he called out wrongs, advocated for justice, spoke against racism in deeply personal terms and wondered why people of opposing views cannot get along.
“There is enough good to go around the whole world,” he said in his column “When I am president.”
Now that his presidency has entered the beyond, Maurice Campbell the veteran, the advocate, the writer will have another bully pulpit to be heard from.
He knew the difference between “when” and “if,” and lived mindfully, and purposefully in the moment.
He has left a void here, and one that will be felt on the pages of the paper.
From up there, his piercing honesty will keep us all accountable like it did down here.