DeAnn Meyer is a mother of three, a daughter, a sister, a sister-in-law and an aunt.
In her working life, she is also the office manager of the Waverly paper.
Shortly after she joined the office in July, we knew she was the right fight fit.
A 1989 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock School, DeAnn wowed everyone with her caring and charismatic personality.
She didn’t have to fake it, she was it.
She knew how to lend a compassionate ear, how to keep asking more questions and how to comfort the distressed.
A warm welcome and a word go a long way in a tightly-knit community.
At the paper, as in other businesses, customer service is a matter of pride, not just a line in a mission statement.
DeAnn was perfect for the job, as she did not have to put on a face and a smile for a show. Her earnestness and candor earned her everyone’s respect.
In the weeks and months that followed, as she learned how to process legals, chase down answers about online subscriptions and slug obituaries for inclusion in the content management system that runs the paper’s website, she never once balked.
“You only get one chance to get it right,” she said.
She developed her own set of admirers and many customers started stopping by the paper just to say hello to her.
With the same positive attitude that she handled the public, DeAnn tackled her ever-evolving duties and office personalities.
When someone would have a stressful day — and in a newsroom this tends to happen often — they could count on a pat on the back and a hug from DeAnn.
What we didn’t know when she took the job, partly because it was not in the requirements, and partly because of DeAnn’s modesty, is that she is an awesome cook.
Her mouthwatering Nachos, nicely accented by jalapeno peppers, warmed up in the microwave, and promptly delivered right to our desks, propelled many of us out of the coma of a writer’s block, just as deadlines loomed.
Since the vortex of office information always landed on the front desk, DeAnn knew how to ladle it out.
Her timing was perfect. She knew when to share good news when it was most needed and when to withhold bad tidings when a browbeaten reporter or a drained sales rep could not handle yet another straw on top of their daily burden.
As a single mother, DeAnn has learned how to cope with the hardships of life without complaining.
Another hurdle came her way this week, as the coronavirus ripped through the economy, taking away many jobs as businesses strove to stay afloat.
DeAnn, and a couple of others, were furloughed.
I had wanted to profile her for Administrative Assistant’s Day, but the furlough seemingly put a hitch in that plan.
The more I thought about it, and after talking with her, we agreed that the story should go forward, as a slogan of resistance and resilience in the face of the uncontrollable events around us.
One way to beat the virus, I reasoned, is to keep featuring people like DeAnn, this country’s strongest, most vital, true-grit army of single moms who make every effort, all hurdles notwithstanding, to be role models for their kids and raise them with dignity.
DeAnn took the furlough in stride, focusing, with her inexhaustible optimism, on the positive, and on the fact that she was going to spend more quality time with her kids, Thomas, a sixth-grader, and Dawn, a fifth-grader.
Hence the ode to her strength.
We all miss each other and collectively, we all miss DeAnn. We all hope this goes fast, and in going through this together, we find our communal strength.
Asked what she makes of it all, DeAnn laughed, tears glistening on the edge of her lashes:
“Life happens and you have to be hopeful and trust that you will be OK,” she said.