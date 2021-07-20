Andrew K. “Andy” Kaufman, 40, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 16, 2021, along with his son, Beckett, at his home.
He was born March 31, 1981, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Kevin L. and Lori (Schutte) Kaufman. Andy graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1999. On Sept. 9, 2006, he was united in marriage to Brook Miller at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. He was employed as an insurance agent with TruServe in Readlyn and owned and operated A to Z Rentals.
Andy was kind, hilarious, thoughtful and always willing to help anyone with anything. He was always the proudest dad and husband. Andy loved the opportunity to tell you about his family, and it was always so clear how much he loved them.
Survived by his wife, of Cedar Falls; four children, Laikyn, Bode, Quincie, and Rowan Kaufman, all at home; his parents, Lori (Barry) Fortsch, of Readlyn, and Kevin (Denise Youngblut) Kaufman, of Fairbank, Vicki Kaufman, of Fairbank; siblings, Adam (Tammy) Kaufman, of Fairbank, Aaron (Audrey) Kaufman, of Sumner, Dana Sullivan, of Charles City, Derek (Amy) Kaufman, and Carter Kaufman, of Fairbank, Abby (Jake) Lukins, of Redfield, and Alex (Abi) Fortsch, of West Des Moines; mother-in-law, Jackie (Bob) Schneider, of Fairbank; father-in-law, Jim (Jen) Miller, of Hutchinson, Minnesota; brothers and sisters in law, Lee (Carly) Schneider, of Gilman, Kirk Schneider, of Waterloo, Christie (Rylan) Zwanziger,, of Nashua, Katie (Josh Poock) Schneider, of Decorah, Jason (Kristen) Schneider, of Fairbank; step siblings, Katie Bruns and Jake( Laura) Bruns, of Hutchinson, Minnesota; and grandfather, Elton Schutte, of Denver.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley Schutte, Erv and Lou Fortsch, Wally and Milly Kaufman and step sister-in-law Karina Bruns.
Services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Fairbank. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. at Orchard Hill Church on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.