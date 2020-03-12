The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 176 has selected Cali Angel and Ellie Reznicek to attend Girls State.
Isabella Canney was named as first alternate and Emma Seward as second alternate, in the event that Cali or Ellie would be unable to attend.
Girls State will be held June 14-19 on the Drake University Campus.
These top girls were chosen from nine junior girls that applied from Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Selections were made on scholarship, leadership, community participation and interest in government.
They will spend a strenuous week, learning and participating in the operations of government. Girls State is a “learning by doing” program, which takes the girls through the entire political process. They cover city government, which is non-partisan in Iowa.
Congratulations to each of you.
Cali is the daughter of Chad and Leah Angel. Ellie is the daughter of Dave and Karla Reznicek. Isabella’s parents are Dave and Cindy Canney, and Emma’s parents are Matt and Jennifer Seward.