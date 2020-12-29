Angela Jean Hewitt, 43, of Plainfield, Iowa, passed away on Friday December 25, 2020, at her home in Plainfield.
Angela "Angie" was born on May 10, 1977, the daughter of Charles William Hewitt and Debara Joan Barrett in Waverly, Iowa. Angie grew up in Clarksville, Iowa, where she graduated high school.
Angie worked at GMAC and Bartels, and was a stay home mother to her three children, Sydnie, Gabriel and Jac. Angie was engaged to her lifelong partner, Lance Peterson.
Angie is survived by her fiancé, Lance Peterson, of Plainfield; her three children, Sydnie, Gabriel and Jac Peterson, of Plainfield; her father, Charles Hewitt, of Plainfield; her siblings, Heather (Eric) Anderson, of Clive; Amber (Dmitri) Siefken, of Clinton; Austin Hewitt, of Nashua; and Samantha Barrett, of Wisconsin; and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Debara Barrett.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. The family will greet family and friends an hour prior to the service. Those attending must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation in Angie’s name. Online condolences for Angela can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
