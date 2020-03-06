Waverly police have arrested an Ankeny man following an investigation into an incident on Dec. 19 in Waverly.
Zachariah Couleyon Sidney, 35, has been charged with second-degree sex abuse, a Class B felony. According to a press release from Waverly Police Capt. Jason Leonard, authorities were executing a search warrant on Sidney's residence when he confessed.
Sidney is accused of forcing himself onto the victim, and he allegedly attempted to strangle the victim in the process. The victim was able to escape and flee the residence. At the time of the incident, the suspect was not located.
Sidney is being held in the Bremer County Jail awaiting an appearance before a magistrate. Additional charges are pending further investigation, according to the press release.
Conviction of this charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.