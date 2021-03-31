A man faces a harassment charge after being arrested Monday on a warrant issued in October for selling explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend.
According to court documents, Devin Jamal Helms, 21, of Ankeny, formerly of Liberty, Missouri, was in a relationship for about three months in late 2019 with a Cedar Falls woman. The victim told the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department that while they were together, they shared intimate pictures of each other.
Soon after the couple broke up, the defendant allegedly distributed the victim’s photos without her consent using a fake female profile to another person, who paid for them through Venmo. A detective then subpoenaed bank records of the false ID, which was tracked back to Helms.
On Oct. 19, 2020, Cedar Falls police requested an arrest warrant be issued for Helms for first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Following his arrest, Helms made his initial appearance Tuesday in Black Hawk County District Court with a preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. April 9.
Helms was later released on a $2,500 bond, and a no-contact order was issued for the victim.
If convicted, Helms could face up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. As this offense is of a sexual nature, Helms also could be required to be entered into the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.