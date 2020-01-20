Ann Lousie Rossol, 64, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home in Denver.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa with Deacon Phil Paladino officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Ann's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187