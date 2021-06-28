Annetta “Ann” Litterer, 91, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Annetta Bernice Litterer was born Oct. 3, 1929, the daughter of Paul William and Beulah Katie (Backer) Voss in Clarksville. She was baptized Nov. 24, 1929, in Clarksville and confirmed March 25, 1945, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Ann attended Clarksville Elementary and graduated from Clarksville High School on May 16, 1947. On Nov. 23, 1951, Ann was united in marriage to Lawrence D. Litterer in Clarksville. They made their home in Clarksville after being married and then moved to Elk Run Height for several years before returning to Clarksville until their girls finished high school. After their girls finished high school, they made their home in Waverly. Ann and Lawrence enjoyed taking trips with their children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her two daughters, Rhonda (Bob) Kalainoff, of Clarksville, and Thea (Lewie) Perkins, of Protivin; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Siberski, of Waverly; brother, Paul (Barbara) Sherburne of Lynchburg, Virginia; brother and sisters-in-law, Robert (Sherry) Litterer, of Clarksville, Paul (Mary) Litterer, of Bremer, Margaret (Carl) Horengic, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Shirley (Dave) Rottink, of Clarksville, Peggy Litterer, of Clarksville, Ardys Litterer, of Greene, Ida Litterer, of Waverly, and Marjorie Litterer, of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Voss; her mother, Beulah, and stepdad, Earl Sherburne; her husband, Lawrence, on Nov. 14, 1995; brother, Roger Voss; brother and sisters-in-law, Michael Siberski, Ralph Litterer, Arnold (Yvonne) Litterer, Wilbur Litterer, Richard Litterer, Roger Litterer, Ruth (Lyle) Fisher and Hulda (Mark) Fisher.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly with Pastor Craig Hancock officiating. Burial will follow after a luncheon at the church. Burial will take place at St. John’s UCC Cemetery – Pleasant Hill rural Nashua. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association, Cedar Valley Hospice or the family and online condolences for Ann can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Litterer family with arrangements.