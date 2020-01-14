The children of David and Marylou (Lumm) Birkholz happily announce their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary.
David and Marylou were married on Jan. 24, 1960, in Charles City. They have been blessed with four children, James (Wendy), of Plainfield, Jody (Mike Smith), of Waverly, Jay (Tami), of Kansas, and Jon, of Oregon, along with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Please join them in wishing their parents congratulations/ or sharing a memory with a card shower. Their address is 1919 Second Ave. NW Waverly, IA 50677.